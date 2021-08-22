7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, says British military

At least seven Afghans have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport as tens of thousands tried to leave Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover of the country, the British defence ministry said in a statement Sunday. “Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Several videos, which are being shared on social media, have shown desperate dash by Afghans to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country. On Saturday, a video posted to Twitter by Barak Ravid, a reporter for Walla News, showed the continuing chaos and desperation at Kabul airport.

Ravid’s video, which he said was sent by an NGO worker in Kabul, showed a massive crowd of Afghans pressed up against a barbed-wire fence with small children and women at the front shouting for help. "The scene at Kabul airport several hours ago per source from an NGO who is trying to get people out. Main problem is that it's impossible to pass the gates and get to the planes even if you are on an evacuees list,” Ravid wrote.

According to several reports, at least a dozen people have been killed and several others injured at the Kabul airport in stampedes as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get out of the country.

The US embassy on Saturday issued a new security warning telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative.

(With agency inputs)

