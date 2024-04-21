 7 missing after 2 Japanese military choppers crash in Pacific ocean | World News - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
7 missing after 2 Japanese military choppers crash in Pacific ocean

AFP |
Apr 21, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The helicopters appear to have crashed late Saturday during nighttime training off the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean

Seven people were missing after an apparent accident overnight involving two Japanese military helicopters off the coast, officials confirmed on Sunday.

One of the eight onboard was was rescued, the report said.(Rep image)
One of the eight onboard was was rescued, the report said.(Rep image)

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that rescuers "spotted what are believed to be parts of the aircraft in the sea", while a military spokesman said one of eight people on board had been rescued.

