7 missing after 2 Japanese military choppers crash in Pacific ocean
AFP |
Apr 21, 2024 05:48 AM IST
The helicopters appear to have crashed late Saturday during nighttime training off the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean
Seven people were missing after an apparent accident overnight involving two Japanese military helicopters off the coast, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters that rescuers "spotted what are believed to be parts of the aircraft in the sea", while a military spokesman said one of eight people on board had been rescued.
