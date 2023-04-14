7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck the north coast of Java in Indonesia Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was recorded in the sea 96 km north of Tuban around 3:25pm IST. The earthquake tremors were felt around 2.19am on Wednesday. (Representative Image)

Indonesia's geological agency has ruled out a tsunami after the epicentre was detected to be at a depth of 594 km.

The quake was strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar, and Semarang, reported Reuters quoting a spokesperson for Indonesia's Disaster Agency.

"There is no damage reported so far because the quake is very deep," Muhari said. "I don't think there will damages but we are still monitoring."

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the magnitude at 6.5 with a depth of 592 km (368 miles).

(With inputs from agencies)

