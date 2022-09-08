Home / World News / A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues

A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues

world news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Health: Here are the health episodes that the Queen has suffered over the past years

Queen Elizabeth II Health: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II Health: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(AFP)
ByHT News Desk

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier.

Here are the health episodes that the Queen has suffered over the past years:

December 2003: Queen Elizabeth II had an operation to remove a torn cartilage in her left knee. She also had the same surgery on her right knee in the same year.

March 2013: Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis.

May 2021: Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back.

October 2021: Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests.

February 2022: Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.

Since her Covid diagnosis, the Queen has reduced her engagements significantly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
queen elizabeth ii
queen elizabeth ii
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health issues for a long time.&nbsp;

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passes away at 96

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace said. Ahead of the announcement, the palace had informed that doctors were "concerned" foQueen Elizabeth II'ser health and recommended that she "remain under medical supervision". Queen Elizabeth II had been facing health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing. The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council.

  • Two days back, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss met Queen Elizabeth II.&nbsp;

    Whole nation deeply concerned..: UK PM, Rishi Sunak tweet on Queen’s health

    Newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, have expressed concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Rishi Sunak, tweeted, “Concerning news from Buckingham Palace today. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and all the Royal Family.” Liz Truss and Sunak were the final two in the recently concluded leadership contest within the ruling Conservative Party.

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

    Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne: Five things about the monarch

    Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over Elizabeth's health, according to Buckingham Palace. Here are some facts about the Queen: 1) Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St, London, and baptised on May 29, 1926, in the private chapel of Buckingham Palace. Navy officer Philip Mountbatten, a Greek royal died in April 2021, at the age of 99.

  • Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

    Queen Elizabeth II's doctors concerned for her health, family heads to Scotland

    Queen Elizabeth II's doctors are "concerned" for her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision", the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council. The palace said that the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

  • Turkey Wildfire: Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated.

    29 helicopters, 11 planes and 850 personnel: Turkey battles massive wildfire

    More than 1,000 people were evacuated as firefighters on Thursday battled a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day. At least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and about 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD. Read more: Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82 Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution, AFAD said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out