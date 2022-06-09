Afghan model, YouTuber arrested by Taliban for 'insulting' Islam and Quran
The Taliban have arrested an Afghan model, along with other three people for allegedly “disrespecting” Islam and the Quran, as per videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers, reported news agency AP. The well-known model, identified as Ajmal Haqiqi who is known for his fashion shows, modelling events, and YouTube videos, had reportedly appeared handcuffed in a light brown jail uniform - in the videos released by the Taliban.
As per reports, in a video clip, the model was seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi — who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humour — recited the verses of the Quran in Arabic in a comical tone.
Upon this, the Taliban arrested Haqiqi and his colleagues as “no one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad”.
Also read: Taliban leader says women should be provided with their rights based on Afghan culture, Islamic values
Post the arrest, Amnesty International urged the Taliban to “immediately and unconditionally” release Haqiqi and his colleagues. In a statement, Amnesty reportedly said that by detaining “Haqiqi and his colleagues and coercing them into apologizing", the Taliban have “undertaken a blatant attack on the right to freedom of expression.”
Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year in August, they have imposed several strict measures - particularly curbing the rights of women and minorities.
Last month, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all the female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air. The statement called the order “final and non-negotiable". Several female anchors and presenters had then posted their photos on social media showing them with their faces covered with face masks during presenting programs. Prior to this, the Taliban had implemented a ‘gender segregation' plan in the western Herat province - where men and women are not allowed to sit together in restaurants, even if they are husband and wife.
(With inputs from AP)
-
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Germany's Berlin: Report
The Bild daily cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
-
1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said. Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.
-
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
The teens, ranging in age from 16 to 18, were wounded about 1 am Saturday at a home in Socorro, a town on the Mexican border near El Paso, said Socorro police Chief David Burton. As many as 100 people were there. Partygoers said the shooting erupted after a fight broke out between two groups, Burton said.
-
London beer prices top £8 a pint for first time, FT reports
The average price of a pint of beer in Britain has increased to £3.95 this year from £2.30 in 2008, the FT cited CGA as saying. Pubs may need to raise prices further as the cost of barley to make beer jumps with pressures stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics