Taliban orders women TV anchors to cover their faces on air
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air, the country's biggest media outlet said Thursday.
The order came in a statement from the Taliban's Virtue and Vice Ministry, tasked with enforcing the group's rulings, as well as from the Information and Culture Ministry, the TOLOnews channel said in a tweet. The statement called the order “final and non-negotiable,” the channel said.
The statement was sent to the Moby Group, which owns TOLOnews and several other TV and radio networks, and the tweet said it was being applied to other Afghan media as well.
Also read: ‘Not necessary’: Taliban end Afghanistan's human rights commission, other key bodies
An Afghan local media official confirmed his station had received the order and was told it was not up for discussion. He said the station has no other option. He spoke on condition he and his station not be identified for fear of problems with the authorities.
Several female anchors and presenters posted their photos on social media showing them with their faces covered with face masks during presenting programs. One prominent TOLO presenter, Yalda Ali, posted a video of herself putting on a face mask with a caption: “a woman being erased, on orders from the Virtue and Vice Ministry.”
On one station, Shamshad TV, implementation of the order was mixed: One woman anchor appeared with a face mask Thursday, while another later in the day went without, showing her face.
During the Taliban's first time in power from 1996-2001, they imposed overwhelming restrictions on women, requiring them to wear the all-encompassing burqa that even covered the eyes with a mesh and barring them from public life. and education
After they seized power again in Afghanistan in August, the Taliban initially appeared to have moderated somewhat their restrictions, announcing no dress code for women. But in recent weeks, they have taken a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists.
Also read: Taliban's new rule: Men, women not allowed to sit together at restaurants
Earlier this month, the Taliban ordered all women in public to wear head-to-toe clothing that leaves only their eyes visible. The decree said women should leave the home only when necessary and that male relatives would face punishment for women's dress code violations, starting with a summons and escalating to court hearings and jail time.
The Taliban leader also issued a decree barring girls from attending school after the sixth grade, reversing previous promises by Taliban officials that girls of all ages would be allowed an education.
-
WHO clears China’s CanSino Covid vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organisation on Thursday granted an emergency use authorisation for Chinese manufacturer CanSinBIO's Convidecia Covid-19 vaccine , the third Chinese vaccine to be granted such clearance. “The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against Covid-19 and... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks,” the UN health agency said in a statement. It was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe Covid-19, the statement said.
-
China accuses US of ‘interference’ after top official meets the Dalai Lama
Beijing on Thursday criticised the meeting of a senior American diplomat and the 14th Dalai Lama, calling it a violation of Washington's commitment to the position that Tibet is a part of China. Explicitly referring to the Dalai Lama as a “separatist”, the Chinese foreign ministry said the US also interfered in its “internal affairs” by appointing a special official for Tibetan affairs.
-
'Forgive me…': Russian solider to wife of Ukraine civilian he murdered
'I acknowledge my blame… I ask you to forgive me' - the words of a 21-year-old Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine, specifically the killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on February 28. A tank commander, Vadim Shishimarin, is the first Russian soldier to stand trial for war crimes in Ukraine and pleaded guilty Wednesday.
-
Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23
Indonesia will lift its ban on palm oil exports next week, President Joko Widodo said Thursday, relieving pressure on the global vegetable oil market after prices spiked because of the suspension and the war in Ukraine. "The government will still be monitoring everything strictly to ensure the demand will be met with affordable prices," he said. Widodo said prices had fallen from 19,800 rupiah ($1.35) per litre to about 17,200 rupiah ($1.17) since the ban.
-
Sri Lanka lowers amount of foreign currency people can hold amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka will lower the amount of foreign currency that individuals can hold to $10,000 from $15,000, and penalize anyone who holds foreign currency for more than three months by making it against the law, the island nation's central bank chief announced Thursday amid the worst economic crisis in recent memory. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics