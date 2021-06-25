Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afghanistan: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits near Kabul, no casualties reported
Afghanistan: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits near Kabul, no casualties reported

Afghanistan earthquake: The tremor in the Hindu Kush foothills struck 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) below the surface.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Afghanistan earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage, but nervous residents ran from their homes. (Representational Image)

A strong earthquake rattled Afghanistan early on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage, but nervous residents ran from their homes.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and was centered near Charikar, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The tremor in the Hindu Kush foothills struck 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) below the surface.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

