After Ukraine nuclear plant attack sparks global fury, Russia advances towards another

Amid global fury over the attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - said to be the largest of its kind in Europe - Russia is reported to have been advancing towards Ukraine's second largest nuclear power plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk. The Kremlin "must halt any use of force that may risk 15 reactors" in the war-hit country, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council, underlining that the troops were advacing towards a second nuclear plant. “Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility,” she said late on Friday night.

By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night. Russia must halt any use of force that might put at further risk all 15 operable reactors across Ukraine – nuclear facilities cannot become part of this conflict. https://t.co/GpyySLpKx1 — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) March 4, 2022

The South Ukraine facility near Yuzhnoukrainsk is the country’s second-largest plant. The development comes after the Russian forces attacked the Zaporizhzhia in the southeast of Ukraine on Friday. In a statement released later by the Russian defence ministry, it said that its forces have held the nuclear plant since February 28, while accusing Ukraine of a "provocation." The attack led to global condemnation with the Kremlin being accused of resorting to "nuclear terror".

Meanwhile, as the fighting between Ukraine and Russian forces intensified, local media reported about an air raid in Kyiv. Residents should go to the nearest shelter, Ukraine-based The Kyiv Independent reported.

The Zaporizhzhia incident adds to a growing list of allegations against Russia as it wages war against Ukraine. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 1,000 civilians have lost their lives in the invasion which began on February 24. Out of this, 331 people died during shelling, missiles and airstrikes, the world body also said.

In the 10-day-long war, Moscow has so far seized two key cities -- Berdiansk and Kherson on Ukraine's southern Black Sea coast.

On Saturday, the forces encircled the strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol, its mayor announced. According to reports, if Russian forces succeed in capturing Mariupol, it would come as a major blow to Ukraine's maritime access and connect troops coming from annexed Crimea and the Donbas.

(With agency inputs)

