Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Trump's cryptic 'reciprocal tariffs' post on Truth Social

Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs today. He, however, did not reveal the details of his latest tariff plan or who it is directed against. Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 10.(AFP)

"Three great weeks, perhaps the best-ever, but today is the big one: Reciprocal tariffs. Make America Great Again!!!!." he wrote.

Since the advent of his second presidency on January 20, Trump has levied tariffs on several countries, including China, threatening a global trade war and upending financial markets in several countries, including India.

Apart from stoking trade war fears, Donald Trump's tariffs have threatened to accelerate inflation in the United States.

Trump has announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning March 12, imposed 10% tariffs on goods from China, and imposed a 30-day hold on tariffs on goods from neighbouring Canada and Mexico.

PM Modi reached the United States today on an official visit where he will meet Donald Trump in the White House.

His White House visit is scheduled at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT).

He will also address a joint press conference with Trump.

Modi to meet Elon Musk

PM Modi will also hold a one-on-one meeting with tech billionaire Elon Musk, who runs Trump's efficiency department which aims to save federal spending on running the government by streamlining bureaucracy.

PM Modi enjoys a good rapport with Trump whom he calls a "friend".

Weeks before the trip, PM Modi's government offered tariff concessions, slashing duties on high-end motorcycles.

India also accepted a US military flight carrying 100 illegal migrants last week as part of Trump's immigration overhaul.

With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP