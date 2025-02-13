PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: PM to land shortly, bilateral talks on cards
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Having wrapped up his France visit, Prime Minister Narendra will be reaching Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday (IST), in his first trip to the US since President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term. PM Modi's visit to the US comes after a two-day France trip, during which he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed a wide range of issues, including collaboration on AI and civil nuclear energy....Read More
Ahead of his visit, the prime minister remarked that he was looking forward to meeting his “friend” Donald Trump and recalled working together in Trump's first term to build a global partnership.
PM added that the trip was an “opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership."
PM Modi US Visit | Key points
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land in Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday (late Wednesday EST), kicking off his two-day US visit, during which he is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump seeking to shore up bilateral cooperation.
- PM Modi's Washington visit comes nearly three weeks after the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump and amid tariff threats issued by the US leader in the recent past.
- The White House announced that President Donald Trump would reveal his reciprocal tariff plans before PM Modi's visit to Washington DC. The tariffs could mean duties levied on Indian imports to the US, which Trump had earlier stated would be equal to the taxes charged by other nations on their products.
- PM Modi is expected to meet members of the Indian community during his visit as well and discuss the strengthening of “people-to-people relations” between the two countries.
- PM Modi is also expected to discuss the crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Diaspora wave American and Indian flags ahead of Modi visit
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement for PM Modi's visit to the US by waving together Indian and Americans.
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Indian diaspora excited for PM Modi's arrival
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Members of the Indian diaspora expressed excitement for the arrival of PM Narendra Modi, who will be engaging in bilateral talks in Washington DC.
Srinivas, a member of Indian diaspora, told ANI, "Indian-American diaspora is here to welcome PM Modi. We are so excited."
Another Indian-American, Baburaj, told ANI, " I live in Virginia, I belong to Telangana. Indian diaspora is so excited, we are excited to see him"
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: PM likely to meet US President Trump today
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: PM Modi is likely to meet US President Trump today in Washington DC. The two leaders are set to discuss trade, AI and Trump's recent crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.
PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Blair House decked with Indian flags
Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Blair House was decked up with the Indian flag as PM Modi is set to arrive in Washington, DC for a meeting with US President Donald Trump
