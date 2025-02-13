PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: PM to land shortly, bilateral talks on cards

Narendra Modi US Visit Live: PM Modi will be engaging in bilateral talks with Donald Trump and his administration during his visit

PM Narendra Modi US Visit Live: Having wrapped up his France visit, Prime Minister Narendra will be reaching Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday (IST), in his first trip to the US since President Donald Trump assumed office for his second term. PM Modi's visit to the US comes after a two-day France trip, during which he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed a wide range of issues, including collaboration on AI and civil nuclear energy....Read More

Ahead of his visit, the prime minister remarked that he was looking forward to meeting his “friend” Donald Trump and recalled working together in Trump's first term to build a global partnership.

PM added that the trip was an “opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership."

PM Modi US Visit | Key points

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to land in Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday (late Wednesday EST), kicking off his two-day US visit, during which he is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump seeking to shore up bilateral cooperation.

- PM Modi's Washington visit comes nearly three weeks after the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump and amid tariff threats issued by the US leader in the recent past.

- The White House announced that President Donald Trump would reveal his reciprocal tariff plans before PM Modi's visit to Washington DC. The tariffs could mean duties levied on Indian imports to the US, which Trump had earlier stated would be equal to the taxes charged by other nations on their products.

- PM Modi is expected to meet members of the Indian community during his visit as well and discuss the strengthening of “people-to-people relations” between the two countries.

- PM Modi is also expected to discuss the crackdown on illegal immigrants in the country.