Donald Trump approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Washington time) announced approval of extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The approval came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Washington visit. Tahawwur Rana Rana was detained in the US less than a year after the Mumbai attacks and sentenced to 14 years for conspiracy to provide support to a terror plot in Denmark (AP)

Addressing a joint press briefing post his meeting with PM Modi at White House on Thursday, Donald Trump said US is “giving a very violent man” - Tahawwur Rana - back to India immediately. Donald Trump was responding to a question on elements in the US working against India, including Khalistani separatists.

"I don't think India had a good relationship with the Biden administration...A lot of things happened that weren't very appropriate between India and the Biden Administration. We are giving a very violent man (Tahawwur Rana) back to India immediately. There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests. So, we work with India on crime and we want to make it good for India...," Donald Trump said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week had said was in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of the surrender of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana as he has "exhausted all legal avenues" in the United States.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had made the statement during a press briefing on February 7 in response to a query on Rana's extradition.

"I think from recent developments, you would be aware that Mr Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, with the US Supreme Court also dismissing his appeal, and therefore we are now in touch with US authorities to work on the logistics of his surrender to Indian authorities, and we will update you as soon as we hear further on this particular matter," Misri had said.

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

India had earlier said that it was working with American authorities for the early extradition of Rana.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Washington for a two-day US visit, during which met US President Donald Trump and held multiple other high-level engagements where he discussed key issues.

A news agency ANI report quoting sources had said last month that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit US very soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana.

As per sources cited in the report, a team of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers were to visit the US by the end of January.

Rana, a former doctor and businessman, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is accused of facilitating the reconnaissance activities of David Coleman Headley, the main planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Tahawwur Rana is accused of allowing David Headley to use his immigration business as a front to travel to India and identify potential attack targets.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested in 2009 in Chicago by the FBI for his role in a Pakistan-supported terror network. He was convicted in the US for supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terror group behind the attacks, but acquitted on charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.

India has been pursuing Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured.