Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, D.C., with a firm handshake and a warm hug, referring to him as a “great friend” for many years. The two leaders addressed the media with brief statements and answered several questions before proceeding to key discussions. Their meeting came just hours after Trump announced a new reciprocal tariff policy affecting all US trading partners....Read More

During his remarks, Modi congratulated Trump on securing a second term as president and highlighted the strengthening ties between India and the US during Trump’s first tenure at the White House.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Modi also held separate discussions with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Elon Musk, and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. His two-day visit to Washington, DC, began on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning India time) after concluding his trip to France.

Key highlights

• US President Donald Trump announced plans to strengthen trade ties between India and the US, stating that "some wonderful trade deals" were in the works. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including defence, energy, and critical technology.

• Highlighting India’s growing energy needs, Trump said, "We have some very big things to talk about; they (India) are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas (from the US)." He further said, "We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world and they (India) need it, and we have it."

• Praising Modi’s leadership, Trump said, "He is doing a great job in India and he (PM Modi) and I share a great friendship and we will continue to build on ties between our nations."

• Prime Minister Modi announced that India and the US have set a target of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. He said that both nations' teams would collaborate to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Speaking at a joint press conference with Trump, Modi noted that while Americans recognise Trump’s "MAGA" slogan, India is focused on achieving "Viksit Bharat 2047." He also reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening oil and gas trade to ensure energy security.

• Trump offered India advanced fighter jets as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and defence cooperation. Despite the US administration’s stricter trade policies with other countries, Trump and Modi’s bond remained strong.

• Modi became the fourth world leader to visit the White House since Trump’s return. Describing Trump as a friend, Modi referenced his "Make America Great Again" slogan while expressing India’s commitment to strengthening ties.

• Trump announced the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, stating that he "will face justice." The announcement came during a joint press conference following Modi and Trump’s bilateral meeting. Last month, the US State Department had confirmed that it was assessing the next steps in Rana’s extradition.