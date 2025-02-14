Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: India, US target $500 billion bilateral trade by 2030, says PM after meeting Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, D.C., with a firm handshake and a warm hug, referring to him as a "great friend" for many years. The two leaders addressed the media with brief statements and answered several questions before proceeding to key discussions. Their meeting came just hours after Trump announced a new reciprocal tariff policy affecting all US trading partners.
During his remarks, Modi congratulated Trump on securing a second term as president and highlighted the strengthening ties between India and the US during Trump’s first tenure at the White House.
Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Modi also held separate discussions with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Elon Musk, and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. His two-day visit to Washington, DC, began on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning India time) after concluding his trip to France.
Key highlights
• US President Donald Trump announced plans to strengthen trade ties between India and the US, stating that "some wonderful trade deals" were in the works. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including defence, energy, and critical technology.
• Highlighting India’s growing energy needs, Trump said, "We have some very big things to talk about; they (India) are going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas (from the US)." He further said, "We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world and they (India) need it, and we have it."
• Praising Modi’s leadership, Trump said, "He is doing a great job in India and he (PM Modi) and I share a great friendship and we will continue to build on ties between our nations."
• Prime Minister Modi announced that India and the US have set a target of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. He said that both nations' teams would collaborate to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Speaking at a joint press conference with Trump, Modi noted that while Americans recognise Trump’s "MAGA" slogan, India is focused on achieving "Viksit Bharat 2047." He also reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening oil and gas trade to ensure energy security.
• Trump offered India advanced fighter jets as both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing trade and defence cooperation. Despite the US administration’s stricter trade policies with other countries, Trump and Modi’s bond remained strong.
• Modi became the fourth world leader to visit the White House since Trump’s return. Describing Trump as a friend, Modi referenced his "Make America Great Again" slogan while expressing India’s commitment to strengthening ties.
• Trump announced the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, stating that he "will face justice." The announcement came during a joint press conference following Modi and Trump’s bilateral meeting. Last month, the US State Department had confirmed that it was assessing the next steps in Rana’s extradition.
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri says ‘PM’s meeting with Trump was substantive and productive’
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Addressing the media on PM Modi's US visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, “PM has just concluded very substantive and very productive visit to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump. As you all know, this is PM's first visit after the inauguration of President Trump for second term, and as I had mentioned earlier as well, the fact that this visit is taking place within three weeks and a bit of the inauguration is a signal of priority that both leaders attached to the India-US relationship.”
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Trump urges de-escalation, offers to mediate in India-China border row
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about future ties with China while acknowledging past tensions, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Responding to a question from ANI, Trump discussed ongoing global conflicts, including India-China border tensions and the Ukraine war, stressing the importance of de-escalation.
Speaking about China, Trump said, "I think we're going to have a very good relationship with China. I got along with President Xi very well until COVID. That was a bridge too far. But until then, I got along with President Xi very, very well. We were very close, as leaders go."
On the India-China border issue, he recognised the intensity of the skirmishes and offered to mediate if required. "I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped," Trump said.
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: 'I welcome President Trump's initiatives to resolve Russia-Ukraine war,' says PM
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated US President Donald Trump's efforts in addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reaffirmed India's stance that the issue should be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.
He said that India's position in the conflict is not neutral, but rather aligned with peace.
PM Modi highlighted his engagement with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, recalling his "this is not an era of war" statement made in President Putin's presence.
Speaking at a joint press conference on Thursday (local time), PM Modi said, “I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many people are in a misconception that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that is peace.”
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Trump announces ‘India-US agreed to work together to build IMEC’
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced that India and the US have agreed to collaborate on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), describing it as “one of the greatest trade routes.”
He said that the corridor will connect India to Israel, Italy, and onward to the US, enhancing trade and infrastructure.
On IMEC, Trump said, "We agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes in all of history. It will run from India to Israel to Italy and onward to the US, connecting our partners, roads, railways and undersea cables, many many undersea cables. It is a big development. It is a lot of money going to be spent and we have already spent some but we are going to be spending a lot more in order to stay advanced and stay the leader. I am pleased to report that with today's announcements, the friendship between the US and India is the strongest, I believe it has ever been. I think our relationship is the best it's ever been between two leaders of two countries."
The IMEC consists of two corridors:
• Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region
• Northern Corridor linking the Gulf region to Europe
The corridor will include railways, ship-rail transit networks, and road transport routes to facilitate seamless trade.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on IMEC was signed during the G20 Summit in India in 2023 by India, the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the European Union, Italy, France, and Germany.
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: ‘Modi much tougher, better negotiator than me,’ says Trump
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "much tougher negotiator" than him and said that "there is not even a contest."
Speaking at a joint press conference with PM Modi, Trump made these remarks when asked who among them was the tougher negotiator.
Trump said, “He (PM Narendra Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US clears extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to India
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to face justice in India. Trump described Rana as a "very evil" individual wanted by Indian authorities.
Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently held at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to have links with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator behind the 26/11 attacks.
During a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the US, Trump stated, "Today I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and very evil people of the world, and having to do with the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, to face justice in India. So, he is going back to India to face justice."
Rana’s extradition was cleared after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition in January, paving the way for him to be sent to India.
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US set to clear path for India to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will significantly boost military sales to India, amounting to billions of dollars. He also confirmed that his administration is working towards providing India with F-35 Stealth fighters.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks, Trump said, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters."
The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, the most widely deployed fifth-generation fighter jet, was showcased at the 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru earlier this month.
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: ‘India, US aim for $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030,’ says PM
Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and the US have set a USD 500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2023, saying that both nations’ teams will collaborate to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement.
He said that India and the US are making significant progress in joint development, joint production, and technology transfer. Modi highlighted that their partnership and cooperation have the potential to create a better world.
Addressing key areas of collaboration, he said, "We will strengthen oil and gas trade to ensure India's energy security. In the energy infrastructure, investment will increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we spoke about deepening our cooperation, in the direction of small modular reactors."
He also underscored America’s critical role in India’s defence preparedness, saying, "America plays a key role in India's defence preparedness. As strategic and trusted partners, we are actively moving forward in the direction of joint development, joint production and transfer of technology. In the coming days, new technology and equipment will increase our capacity."