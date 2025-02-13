Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by kids, meets PM Modi in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Blair House in Washington, where he is staying during his two-day US visit. PM Modi landed in Washington DC in the early hours of Thursday in his first US visit after the return of Donald Trump to White House. Elon Musk walks with children ahead of a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk was seen entering the Blair House, US president's guest house, with his kids.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to the United States has garnered significant attention, especially with his schedule meetings with newly sworn in US President Donald Trump and influential figures such as Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Follow PM Modi US visit LIVE updates

One of the key highlights of PM Modi's visit is his meeting with Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who has been appointed as a special US government employee, heading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While the official agenda for the talks between US President and PM Modi remains undisclosed, the visit comes at a pivotal time, following Donald Trump's recent threats of tariffs on countries he deems to be ‘harming’ the US economy. Donald Trump notably singled out China, India, and Brazil as key targets, adding some tension to the atmosphere ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Modi-Musk meet

During this meeting, sources cited across reports said that discussions were likely to take place on plans related to Musk's satellite broadband service, Starlink.

According to reports from Reuters, the government of India was hoping to include Starlink’s efforts to launch satellite broadband services in India, although the specifics of these plans remain confidential.

Snippets from PM Modi and Elon Musk's meeting that surfaced seemingly showed the Tesla CEO presenting a gift to the prime minister.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to the United States since Donald Trump assumed his second term in office. On landing in Washington DC for the two-day visit at the invitation of President Trump, PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to engage with President Donald Trump and deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi had previously highlighted that the visit would be an opportunity to reflect on the successes of the collaboration during his first term and to chart a course for further strengthening ties between the two nations.