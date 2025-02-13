Inside Washington's Blair House, ‘world’s most exclusive hotel' hosting PM Modi

During his two-day visit to Washington DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be staying at the prestigious ‘Blair House’, also known as "the world’s most exclusive hotel." Blair House in Washington DC is US President's guest house.(blairhouse.org)

PM Modi landed in Washington in the early hours of Thursday (IST), for his first visit to the United States after Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Blair House, the President's guest house, is called "the world's most exclusive hotel" because it is mainly used as a state guest house to host visiting dignitaries and other guests of the US President.

Inside Blair House

Located directly across from the White House at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House is said to be no ordinary guesthouse—it's a symbol of American hospitality, known as "the world’s most exclusive hotel."

Built in 1824, Blair House became politically central in Washington, DC, the moment the Blair family took up residence in 1837, according to the information in its website.

Spanning a massive 70,000 square feet, Blair House is an iconic complex reportedly consisting of four interconnected townhouses. The residence boasts 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, and three grand dining rooms, alongside facilities like a fully-equipped beauty salon.

The lavish decor of Blair House reflects American history and craftsmanship, with antique furniture, exquisite art, and numerous historical artifacts adorning its interiors.

Blair House interiors(blairhouse.org)

Blair House has long hosted global dignitaries, from world leaders to royalty, serving as the ideal venue for high-level visits and discussions. The house’s elegant rooms and historical charm are designed to provide a luxurious experience for its esteemed guests.

Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, Blair House was decked with the Indian flag, signifying the importance of this diplomatic visit.

PM Modi is in Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, with the aim of strengthening ties between India and the US across sectors. During the visit, PM Modi is expected to focus on areas such as technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience, furthering collaboration between the two nations.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity to build on the successes of the first term of US-India cooperation, adding that the visit will focus on shaping a better future for both countries and the world.

Before arriving in Washington, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to France, where he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and also met US Vice President JD Vance to discuss mutual interests, including energy sourcing and investment in clean nuclear technology. The meeting also saw PM Modi sharing gifts with the Vance children and extending birthday wishes to the US Vice President's son.