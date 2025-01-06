Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Italy plans $1.6 billion deal with Elon Musk's Starlink for secure government telecom: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jan 06, 2025 03:53 PM IST

The deal has been under review since mid-2023 due to opposition from some Italian officials who were concerned about how it would affect local carriers.

Italy is now in advanced talks with Elon Musk’s Starlink for a five-year, $1.6 billion deal to provide top-level encrypted telephone and internet services for the country's government, making it the largest of such projects in Europe, according to a Bloomberg report.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, right, presents Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with an award during the Global Citizen Awards dinner, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York (Michelle Farsi/AP)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, right, presents Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with an award during the Global Citizen Awards dinner, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York (Michelle Farsi/AP)

Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

The project, which also includes communications services for the Italian military as well as for the rollout direct-to-cell satellite services in Italy for use in emergencies like terror attacks or natural disasters, has already been approved by Italy’s Intelligence Services as well as Italy’s Defense Ministry, according to the report.

The negotiations for the deal had stalled until recently when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited President-elect Donald Trump in Florida on Saturday.

The deal has been under review since mid-2023 due to opposition from some Italian officials who were concerned about how it would affect local carriers.

Also Read: What is the salary of Apple's new Indian-origin CFO Kevan Parekh? Details here

Elon Musk's Starlink currently provides services to more than 4 million people in 100-plus countries and territories.

This comes at a time when Italy's domestic carriers have been struggling for years with shrinking profits, according to the report.

For example, Telecom Italia SpA, the country’s former phone monopoly, sold its landline network to US private equity firm KKR & Co. for €22 billion to cut its debts.

The government holds stakes in both Telecom Italia and in the new KKR-owned phone network company called FiberCop. It also controls FiberCop’s smaller rival Open Fiber.

Also Read: Indian tech companies take a fifth of all US H-1B visas: Infosys, TCS, Cognizant lead the pack

Starlink already provides internet to Italy through its network of more than 7,000 SpaceX satellites. Last year, the satcom provider claimed Telecom Italia was obstructing the rollout of its high-speed internet services.

The government was also reviewing alternatives to Starlink, including the EU’s Satellite Constellation Company IRIS² as well as building its own satellite constellation, which could have cost €10 billion, according to the report.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On