Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian tech companies take a fifth of all US H-1B visas: Infosys, TCS, Cognizant lead the pack

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 11:14 AM IST

24,766 out of the total 1.3 lakh H-1B visas were issued to Indian-origin companies in the April-September 2024 period

Tech companies originating from India took over a fifth of all H1B visas issued by the US, according to a report by news agency PTI which cited an analysis by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The US H-1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. (Representational Image/Pixabay)
The US H-1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

24,766 out of the total 1.3 lakh H-1B visas were issued to Indian-origin companies in the April-September 2024 period, according to the report.

Infosys, which got 8,140 visas, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which got 5,274 visas, and Cognizant which got 6,321 visas, led the pack among these companies.

Wipro was down lower this time with 1,634 visas, with Tech Mahindra coming close by, getting 1,199 visas.

Also Read: What is the salary of Apple's new Indian-origin CFO Kevan Parekh? Details here

Infosys being the one to secure most visas among Indian companies, was actually second among all the companies in the list. The first was Amazon.com Services LLC, which topped the list with 9,265 visas.

The US H-1B visa programme allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. Indian companies have been significant beneficiaries of this programme, especially in the tech sector.

Even Elon Musk, the world's richest person with a net worth of $437 billion was once, a former H-1B visa holder.

Also Read: Chinese hack compromises more US telecom firms than previously known: Report

His company, electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla uses this programme, with Musk publicly supporting the tech industry's reliance on foreign workers, passionately advocating for preserving America as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Musk's statement was also backed by newly elected Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose first administration had actually restricted the programme in 2020, arguing that it allows businesses to replace Americans with lower-paid foreign workers.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On