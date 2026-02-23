Air India extends New York, Newark flight cancellations to Feb 24 amid blizzard

Air India flights to and from New York and Newark stand cancelled till Tuesday, February 24, the airline said in a social media post on Monday. The announcement comes amid heavy blizzard and snowfall in the two American cities. The airline had earlier issued the same advisory till February 23. Pedestrians in the snow at Times Square during a winter storm in New York, US, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (Bloomberg)

The airline said that airport operations at New York and Newark have been affected due to the blizzard. “Our teams on the ground will be extending support and assistance to all of you who are booked to fly with us on this date,” Air India wrote in an X post, further providing helpline numbers for assistance.

The airline also advised passengers to check their official website for regular updates on their respective flights.

A powerful winter storm has taken over the US East Coast, forcing school closures and shifting offices to the transit mode.

In New York, Mayor Zohran Mamdani has declared a state of emergency after the state's first blizzard warning since 2017. He has ordered non-essential vehicles to stay off the road till Monday noon. "I'm urging every New Yorker to please stay home," Mamdani said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Long Island, New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley are among areas expected to bear the brunt of the snow the most, prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to deploy 100 National Guard members for assistance there.

Not just New York and Newark, heavy snowfall is also being witnessed in Washington and New England, among others.

With the ongoing blizzard, several airlines across the East Coast have cancelled flights. Flight-tracking site FlightAware showed more than 5,000 flights already canceled for Monday, reported news agency Reuters.