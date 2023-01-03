US airport worker sucked into plane's engine in chilling accident

An airport worker died at the Montgomery regional airport in Alabama after being sucked into a plane's engine in a horrific incident, New York Post reported.

The worker was sucked into the Embraer 170's engine on December 31 in the freak accident where the plane had its parking brake set, the report said.

While the aircraft was parked following a flight from Dallas, one of its engines was still running. The worker was ingested into the engine at the time.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” the airport's executive director, Wade Davis, said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” he added.

"We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time," American Airlines told New York Post in a statement.

Meanwhile, the airport reopened after an immediate shutdown following the accident that shocked everyone. Currently, the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transpiration Safety Board, The Mirror reported.

