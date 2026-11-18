Apec Summit LIVE updates: Putin, Xi begin talks in China ahead of historic three-way talks with Trump
Apec Summit LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping began talks in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Apec summit ahead of high-stakes three-way talks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.
APEC Summit LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping began talks in China's Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit on Wednesday, ahead of a historical trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 19, 2026....Read More
World leaders are heading to Shenzhen for the Apec summit hosted by Xi Jinping from November 18 to 19, which is expected to focus on several major economic and diplomatic issues. The most significant development at the Apec summit is the trilateral summit between Trump, Xi and Putin, a meeting expected to be closely watched by several leaders.
This comes after a whirlwind day of diplomacy on Tuesday as the Philippines hosted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney, as countries sought cooperation on energy security and digital economy amid geopolitical tensions.
PM Modi attends Asean, Quad summits
PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, where both sides agreed on boosting cooperation in AI applications for disaster risk assessment and response coordination, maritime cooperation, scientific research, and regional capacity building. He also announced an India-Asean initiative for nuclear energy technical exchanges and a space hackathon.
The Prime Minister also participated in the Quad leaders' summit alongside Trump, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, where they unveiled a raft of initiatives, including maritime surveillance, cable connectivity network, AI accelerator and a cybersecurity operation. They also announced the Quad Business Leaders’ Forum to bring together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from all countries to foster greater business ties.
All eyes on Apec Summit
The attention now shifts to the Apec Summit in Shenzhen, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.
Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.
The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.
Who is attending the Apec Summit?
China is hosting the summit for the third time as Beijing seeks to portray Shenzhen as a global hub for technology and innovation. Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.
On Monday, Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “would like” to come to the Apec summit. However, there has been no official response from the North Korean side.
Trump-Putin-Xi meeting
The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".
Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 10:26:16 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russia-China partnership working positively, Putin tells Xi
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday that the policy partnership between the two countries was working steadily and positively on the international stage, during their bilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
- 18 Nov 2026, 10:23:25 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: 'Former dominant powers trying to suppress development of other countries', says Putin
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russia's Vladimir Putin appeared to criticise the United States at the Apec summit, saying that "former dominant powers are trying to suppress the development of other countries." He also commented that economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 10:20:56 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: What did Marco Rubio said on possible meeting between Trump and Kim?
Apec Summit Live Updates: Speaking to reporters in Manila, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped short of confirming Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying any issues between the two countries can only be resolved through dialogue.
"I think the President has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession. He has often made the case – and I think rightfully so – that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don’t speak to them, if you’re not willing to engage with them," he said.
- 18 Nov 2026, 10:07:21 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Trump says he is expanding defence cooperation with Philippines
Apec Summit Live Updates: US President Donald Trump told his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday that Washington would expand defence cooperation and also work with Manila on a major civilian nuclear energy project. Trump also said he was not concerned about the Philippines' ongoing tensions with China in the South China Sea, saying it would be taken care of.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 10:03:08 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: South Korea seeks to work with China for peace in the region
Apec Summit Live Updates: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung told Chinese President Xi Jinping said it hoped to work with China for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula. Lee also expressed hope about China and South Korea developing a beneficial economic partnership.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:56:05 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Iran war flares up ahead of Trump's China visit as US launches fresh strikes
Apec Summit Live Updates: The US military launched fresh strikes at an IRGC site on Iran's Qeshm Island, threatening to flare up tensions in the Middle East ahead of President Donald Trump's high-stakes diplomatic visit to China for a meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:53:50 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russia thriving despite sanctions, attempts to isolate country failed, says Putin
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was thriving despite international sanctions and all attempts to isolate the country had "failed", as he sought to portray Moscow as a desirable place to do business.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:46:49 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Putin, Xi begin talks in Shenzhen ahead of trilateral with Trump
Apec Summit Live Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in China on Wednesday, Chinese and Russian state media reported, on the sidelines of the Apec summit, ahead of a high-stakes trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:44:48 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Malaysian PM's veiled dig at US trade policies at Apec
Apec Summit Live Updates: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appeared to deliver a thinly veiled criticism of the United States over its trade policies at the Apec Summit. "You can't say in one voice (that you're) promoting trade and investment, but only to your country," he was quoted as saying by Nikkei Asia.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:41:16 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: China warns US of retaliation over AI chip curbs ahead of high-stakes trilateral meeting
Apec Summit Live Updates: China has warned the United States that it would retaliate against the administration's move to restrict access to advanced AI chips, urging the Trump administration to resolve differences through dialogue ahead of a high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:38:11 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Japan's Takaichi speaks to Trump ahead of three-way meeting in China
Apec Summit Live Updates: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke to US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asean summit in the Philippines to reaffirm strong relations ahead of the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. The two leaders confirmed they will continue to cooperate closely on various issues, including those involving the Indo-Pacific region, said Japan's Foreign Ministry.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:32:57 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Taiwan says it is in 'close contact' with US ahead of Trump-Xi-Putin meeting
Apec Summit Live Updates: Taiwan said it was in "close contact" with the United States ahead of the trilateral summit between Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Taiwan, embroiled in a longstanding territorial dispute with China, has sent Acer founder Stan Shih to represent the country at the Apec Summit.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:29:42 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Xi warns against 'rampant protectionism' after Trump restricts chip access
Apec Summit Live Updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday issued a warning against rising protectionism days after the US imposed fresh curbs on China’s access to advanced AI chips ahead of his meeting with Trump. "Global growth lacks momentum, and unilateralism and protectionism are rampant," he was quoted as saying at the Apec CEO Summit by Bloomberg.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:20:15 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Putin expects 'big potential benefit' from meeting with Trump, Xi
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected a "big potential benefit" from his upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. He also said Russia was expanding its logistics to boost cooperation with Apec.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:18:06 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Taiwan, Japan allege Russian airspace intrusions ahead of Putin's arrival in Shenzhen
Apec Summit Live Updates: Taiwan and Japan said they detected suspected Russian military aircraft violating their airspace on Tuesday, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in Shenzhen for the Apec Summit, Reuters reported. Tokyo lodged a strong protest and urged Russia to prevent a recurrence.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:14:48 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: China's Xi Jinping calls for free and open trade
Apec Summit Live Updates: In his opening speech at the Apec CEO summit earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "free and open trade" without investment barriers, according to The Associated Press. His remarks came after the US announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from American companies.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:12:56 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: Putin hails Apec as major partner for Russia, says US dollar share has sharply fallen
Apec Summit Live Updates: Russian president Vladimir Putin addressed the Apec CEO Summit on Wednesday, calling the bloc a major partner for Russia. He said Moscow was ready to expand partnership with Apec, adding that the US dollar share in Russian trade had sharply fallen.
- 18 Nov 2026, 09:10:50 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: What is Apec and what does it do?
Apec Summit Live Updates: Apec is an informal dialogue founded by former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke in Canberra. The Apec began as a platform for promoting free trade and multilateralism due to the growing interdependence of Asian countries, evolving into one of the highest-level multilateral groupings.
The Apec began with only 12 members, including Australia, the United States, Japan and South Korea. It later grew to 21 members that represent more than 60% of the global economy and are home to about 2.7 billion of the world's population.
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- 18 Nov 2026, 09:10:00 AM IST
Apec Summit Live Updates: World leaders convening in Shenzhen for Apec Summit
Apec Summit Live Updates: World leaders are heading to China's southern city of Shenzhen to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Shenzhen overnight, while US President Donald Trump is expected to fly in later in the day, according to Nikkei Asia. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also expected to arrive later.