World leaders are heading to Shenzhen for the Apec summit hosted by Xi Jinping from November 18 to 19, which is expected to focus on several major economic and diplomatic issues. The most significant development at the Apec summit is the trilateral summit between Trump, Xi and Putin, a meeting expected to be closely watched by several leaders.

This comes after a whirlwind day of diplomacy on Tuesday as the Philippines hosted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney, as countries sought cooperation on energy security and digital economy amid geopolitical tensions.

PM Modi attends Asean, Quad summits

PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, where both sides agreed on boosting cooperation in AI applications for disaster risk assessment and response coordination, maritime cooperation, scientific research, and regional capacity building. He also announced an India-Asean initiative for nuclear energy technical exchanges and a space hackathon.

The Prime Minister also participated in the Quad leaders' summit alongside Trump, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, where they unveiled a raft of initiatives, including maritime surveillance, cable connectivity network, AI accelerator and a cybersecurity operation. They also announced the Quad Business Leaders’ Forum to bring together business leaders, government officials, and policy experts from all countries to foster greater business ties.

All eyes on Apec Summit

The attention now shifts to the Apec Summit in Shenzhen, where leaders are expected to discuss the wider economic fallout of the ongoing US-Iran conflict and territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Ukraine war is expected to be at the centre of discussions during the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi.

Founded in 1989, the Apec has primarily served as an informal platform to promote free trade, growth and multilateralism by reducing trade and investment barriers. It accounts for roughly 62% of the global GDP and roughly half of global trade.

The Apec has 21 members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, ​Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam. The US, China and Russia are its largest members.

Who is attending the Apec Summit?

China is hosting the summit for the third time as Beijing seeks to portray Shenzhen as a global hub for technology and innovation. Putin, Trump, Canada's Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japan's Sanae Takaichi are among the leaders to be present in the summit.

On Monday, Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “would like” to come to the Apec summit. However, there has been no official response from the North Korean side.

Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

The trilateral meeting is expected to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Apec leaders' summit in the southern Chinese city. China said the three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Trump later said he would take up denuclearisation and the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine at the meeting. US-China relations are also in focus, with both sides falling short on ​commitments to an extended trade truce. Rare ​earth supplies, AI and tariffs are also expected to be on the agenda.