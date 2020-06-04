e-paper
Asian countries tightening censorship: UN

Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm over how censorship had been tightened in several countries, along with arbitrary arrests of people who criticise their governments.

world Updated: Jun 04, 2020 02:50 IST
Agence-France-Presse
Geneva
The UN rights chief warned on Wednesday that China and other Asian countries were using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to clamp down on free expression and tighten censorship.

Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm over how censorship had been tightened in several countries, along with arbitrary arrests of people who criticise their governments. “Arrests for expressing discontent or allegedly spreading false information through the press and social media, have been reported in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam,” she said.

