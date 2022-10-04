Home / World News / At least 15 killed in Ecuador prison violence, 21 injured

At least 15 killed in Ecuador prison violence, 21 injured

world news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Ecuador Prison Violence: Last year, 316 prisoners died during riots in various jails across Ecuador.

Ecuador Prison Violence: Family members of inmates look through the fence at the Cotopaxi No 1 penitentiary while waiting for news on their loved ones, in Latacunga, Ecuador.(Reuters)
Ecuador Prison Violence: Family members of inmates look through the fence at the Cotopaxi No 1 penitentiary while waiting for news on their loved ones, in Latacunga, Ecuador.(Reuters)
Reuters |

At least 15 prisoners were killed in a prison in the Ecuadorean city of Latacunga on Monday, Ecuador's SNAI prison agency said, and another 21 were injured in the latest incident of deadly jail violence in the Andean country.

The government of conservative President Guillermo Lasso attributes prison violence to fights between gangs over control of territory and drug trafficking routes.

Authorities are working on identifying the bodies, officials said, while Oswaldo Coronel, governor of the Cotopaxi province, which includes Latacunga, told reporters security had been restored.

"At the moment, according to the forensic information from the national police, 15 people have died (and) 21 people have been injured, of which 14 have already been evacuated to hospitals in the city of Latacunga," the governor said.

Read more: Anti-Ukraine war Russian journalist who protested live on TV flees house arrest

Last year, 316 prisoners died during riots in various jails across Ecuador.

In July, 13 prisoners were killed at a prison in Santa Domingo, just two months after violence at the same institution killed 43 in May.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said Ecuador's prison system is blighted by state abandonment and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor conditions for inmates.

The country's prisons house about 33,500 people and are 11.3% beyond maximum capacity, according to official figures.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ecuador
ecuador

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out