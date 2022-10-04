Home / World News / Anti-Ukraine war Russian journalist who protested live on TV flees house arrest

Anti-Ukraine war Russian journalist who protested live on TV flees house arrest

Published on Oct 04, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War: Marina Ovsyannikova made international headlines in March as she walked out in front of studio cameras during a news broadcast with an anti-war placard.

Russia-Ukraine War: Marina Ovsyannikova’s on-air protest against the Russian war in March.(AFP)
Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova who staged a live on-air protest against Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine was put on a wanted list in the country as she allegedly escaped house arrest, Russian state media reported.

Marina Ovsyannikova made international headlines in March as she walked out in front of studio cameras during a news broadcast on Channel One carrying a placard that read, “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”.

The 44-year-old journalist was then fined 30,000 roubles (£460). As she continued to protest the war, Marina Ovsyannikova was arrested and placed under house arrest in August. As her house arrest was due to end on October 9 after which she was to face trial, the state-run news outlet Russia Today reported that Marina Ovsyannikova had fled along with her daughter.

“Last night, my ex-wife left the place that the court assigned her for house arrest and, together with my 11-year-old daughter, fled in an unknown direction,” Russia Today quoted her ex-husband as saying.

The circumstances of where Marina Ovsyannikova went or how she left are not clear yet. Her name was added to Russian interior ministry’s online list of fugitives from justice as well.

Sign out