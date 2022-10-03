Home / World News / Kremlin says favour 'balanced approach' after Putin ally's nuke threat

world news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had the right to voice his opinion, but that Russia's military approach should not be driven by emotions.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin is seen on big screens with words reading ''Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Russia'' and "With Russia forever!".(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin on Monday said it favoured a "balanced approach" to the issue of nuclear weapons, not based on emotion, after a key ally of President Vladimir Putin called over the weekend for Russia to use a "low-yield nuclear weapon" in Ukraine.

Asked about the comments by Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Chechnya region, who also criticised Russia's military leadership over battlefield setbacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had the right to voice his opinion, but that Russia's military approach should not be driven by emotions.

Peskov said the basis for any use of nuclear weapons was set down in Russia's nuclear doctrine.

