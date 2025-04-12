Athens blast: Suspected bomb explodes near offices of Hellenic Train in Greece

A suspected bomb exploded outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece's main railway company. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Police cordoned off the area, along a major avenue in the Greek capital, where residents said a loud explosion had occurred Friday night.
Local media said a newspaper and a news website had received an anonymous call shortly before the blast, warning that a bomb had been planted outside the railway company offices.
The explosion comes amid widespread public anger over a major railway disaster in 2023, in which dozens of people were killed when a freight train and a passenger train heading in opposite directions were accidentally put on the same track.