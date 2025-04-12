Athens blast: Suspected bomb explodes near offices of Hellenic Train in Greece

Athens, Apr 11 (AP) A suspected bomb exploded Friday outside the Athens offices of Hellenic Train, Greece's main railway company. A policeman guards an area after a suspected bomb explosion outside of Hellenic Train offices the company that runs Greece's railway, the third building on the left, in Athens, Greece, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP)

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police cordoned off the area, along a major avenue in the Greek capital, where residents said a loud explosion had occurred Friday night.

Local media said a newspaper and a news website had received an anonymous call shortly before the blast, warning that a bomb had been planted outside the railway company offices.

The explosion comes amid widespread public anger over a major railway disaster in 2023, in which dozens of people were killed when a freight train and a passenger train heading in opposite directions were accidentally put on the same track.