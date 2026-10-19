Australian lawmaker Helen Haines in critical condition after suspected attack; man arrested

An independent Australian lawmaker is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle outside her office in rural Victoria on Monday in what authorities describe as a suspected attack.

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines. (File Photo/Reuters)

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The lawmaker, Helen Haines, 65, was injured in a “serious” incident, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a press conference in Sydney.

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“This wasn’t an accident. There was a deliberate act,” Albanese said later in televised remarks. “We don’t know what the motivation is,” he added, noting that police and the security services are investigating and that the government had established a counterterrorism taskforce after the incident.

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Haines, a former nurse and midwife, has served as the independent member of parliament for the Victorian seat of Indi since 2019. She was well known for calling for the creation of an anti-corruption agency, with her efforts helping lay the groundwork for the National Anti-Corruption Commission that began in 2023.

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{{^usCountry}} Victoria police acting superintendent Ashley Mason said in televised comments that a 43-year old man had been arrested following the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. near Haines’ regional office in Wangaratta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victoria police acting superintendent Ashley Mason said in televised comments that a 43-year old man had been arrested following the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m. near Haines’ regional office in Wangaratta. {{/usCountry}}

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While Mason didn’t identify Haines in his remarks, he said an injured female is in critical condition and will likely be airlifted to Melbourne. Albanese said later on TV that Haines’ “health issues are serious,” but that “we certainly hope for good news about Helen’s condition over the next 24 hours.”

The prime minister called for a de-escalation of political rhetoric in the country.

“The temperature has undoubtedly been increased, not just here in Australia” Albanese said, referring to online abuse around politics. “There has been too much shouting, not enough discourse.”

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State elections are scheduled for next month, with polls showing that the ruling Labor government is likely to lose after 12 years in power.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Monday that there had been a continuous rise in the number of threats toward senior officials, with 1,067 reports of harassing or threatening behavior against high office holders in the fiscal year that just ended.

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During the election campaign last year, there was an increase in threats against politicians and candidates, with the police receiving 51 reports “on a range of alleged criminal offenses, such as threats to federal parliamentarians and candidates, both in person and using online communication platforms,” according to the Australian Federal Police’s annual report.

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Fellow independent lawmaker Allegra Spender said on television Monday that the majority of abuse she had received was online, not in person.