Bangladesh crash: At least 25 dead after jet crashes into Dhaka school; deadliest accident since 1984

At least 25 people, including school children, have been killed after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday.

Initally, the death toll stood at 20. However, citing doctors, AP reported an increase to 25. Furthermore, around 171 people have been injured, majority of which are students.

The crash in Bangladesh comes a month after the deadly Air India crash in India's Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people. The Gatwick-bound Air India plane crashed seconds after taking off into a medical college campus near the airport.

As per a statement from the Bangladesh military, the pilot of the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft was also killed in the crash, which occurred due to a mechanical failure.

Bangladesh crash | What we know

25 killed, 171 injured - At least 25 people, including the pilot, were killed due to the jet crash. As per the Bangladesh military, around 171 people have been injured, the majority of whom are school children aged between eight and 14 years old.

Exact cause under probe - The exact cause behind the deadly crash will be revealed after further investigation. However, a preliminary statement says the crash was caused due to a mechanical failure.

National mourning declared - Following the tragic accident, interim leader of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus declared a day of national mourning for Tuesday.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable," said Yunus.

Deadliest crash since 1984 - Monday's jet crash was the deadliest in Bangladesh since 1984. In 1984, a passenger jet flying from Chattogram to Dhaka crashed during a rainstorm, killing all 49 on board.

Over 25 critically injured - As per an ANI report, over 25 people have been critically injured due to the Dhaka jet crash. As per Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, around 25 patients are being treats in the ICU.

"More than 25 patients are actually very critical, and you know, burn is a dynamic process. The patient assessment is done repeatedly, reassessment and reassessment are done repeatedly. Our measurement is also done. At present, 25 patients are very critical, and they are being treated in the ICU and HDU," Dr Uddin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reactions, tributes pour in - Several countries have reacted to the fatal incident, offering solidarity with Bangladesh. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi stated that India was "deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives" and vowed to extend all possible support and assistance.

The US state department also said it was "deeply saddened" by the crash which killed 25.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft in Uttara. Our thoughts are with those injured and the families who lost their loved ones during this difficult time," read a statement by the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on X.