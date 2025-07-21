19 killed, over 100 injured as Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crashes into Dhaka's Milestone College campus: Report

At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 others injured as a Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, news agency Reuters reported. An ambulance passes near the spot after an air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on July 21, 2025. (REUTERS)

The jet crashed in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara, the military's public relations department said in a statement.

"Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (local time)," it said.

Firefighters and army members work next to the wreckage of an air force training aircraft after it crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday(REUTERS)

Latest updates on Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash in Dhaka: