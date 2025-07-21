19 killed, over 100 injured as Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crashes into Dhaka's Milestone College campus: Report
A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into a college campus in Dhaka, killing at least 19 and injuring over 100 people.
At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 others injured as a Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into a college campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, news agency Reuters reported.
The jet crashed in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara, the military's public relations department said in a statement.
Also Follow | Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash live updates
"Bangladesh Air Force's F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara. The aircraft took off at 13:06 (local time)," it said.
Latest updates on Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash in Dhaka:
- Videos of the aftermath of the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash in Dhaka's northern area of Uttara showed a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky, as crowds watched from a distance.
- Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane, which appeared to have rammed into the side of a building, damaging iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure, Reuters TV visuals showed.
- "A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital," said Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where some victims were taken.
- Visuals also showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.
- "When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind...I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke," Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school, told the news agency.
- Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, said "necessary measures" would be taken to investigate the cause of the accident and “ensure all kinds of assistance”. "The loss suffered by the Air Force...students, parents, teachers and staff, and others in this accident is irreparable," he said.
- The incident comes a little over a month after an Air India plane crashed on top of a medical college hostel in India's Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground, marking the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 19 killed, over 100 injured as Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crashes into Dhaka's Milestone College campus: Report
SHARE
Copy