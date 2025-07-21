Bangladesh jet crash LIVE: At least 19, including pilot of Chinese-made plane, dead

July 21, 2025 5:49 PM IST

Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: The pilot of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara area has died, reported Dhaka Tribune. The pilot, identified as Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, was admitted to a hospital with injuries.

At least 19 people have died in the Bangladesh Air Force plane crash o far.