Bangladesh jet crash LIVE: At least 19, including pilot of Chinese-made plane, dead

Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: At least 19 people, including a young student, were killed on Monday after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school and college campus in the Uttara area of Dhaka, officials said. While the official toll stood at 16, Reuters quoted a fire service official as saying that at least 19 have died. The death toll is expected to go up as rescue operations are ongoing....Read More
Bangladesh plane crash | Key points
- At least 19 people, including a student, have died and over 50 others — children and adults — were injured and hospitalised, many with serious burns, after an aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a school and college campus.
- The F-7 BJI fighter jet, used for training purposes, took off from a nearby base at 1:06 pm local time (0706 GMT) before crashing into the Milestone School and College campus, according to a statement from the military’s public relations department.
- Graphic visuals from the scene showed flames engulfing part of the campus grounds, with thick black smoke rising skyward as panicked crowds looked on.
- Emergency responders rushed to the scene, with firefighters seen dousing the wreckage of the jet, which had smashed into a building, leaving a gaping hole and twisted metal behind.
- Bangladesh’s interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus called the tragedy “irreparable,” expressing condolences to the families of the victims. He also promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash and pledged “all kinds of assistance” to those affected.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: The pilot of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara area has died, reported Dhaka Tribune. The pilot, identified as Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, was admitted to a hospital with injuries.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: One-day state mourning declared
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Bangladeshi news portal Dhaka Tribune reported that a one-day state mourning has been declared for Tuesday, over the crash of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka.
The Chief Adviser's Press Wing announced the decision on Monday, the report said.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Jet fell near main gate while students were attending classes
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: A school spokesperson told BDnews24 that the jet fell directly near the main gate, while students were attending classes. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one," the spokesperson said.
(via ANI)
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: The F-7 jet crash of Monday is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory.
The Chinese-made training aircraft took off at around 1:06 pm (12:36 pm IST) and crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara. The school reportedly offers classes from elementary to twelfth grade to 2,000 students.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: The Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft took off at 1:06 pm (12:36 IST) and crashed soon after at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara area of Dhaka.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Pilot undergoing treatment; Who is he?
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar. was reportedly flying the F7 aircraft that crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday,
According to Bangladeshi news portal Daily Star, Flight Lieutenant Sagar belongs to the 35 squadron, 76 BAFA course.
Towkir Islam Sagar has is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), the Daily Star report said, citing Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: ‘Major incident’, says health ministry
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Lt Col Sami-Ud-Dowla Chowdhury, director of the inter-services public relations (ISPR) directorate, said earlier that over 160 people have been injured in the crash are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital, according to Dhaka Tribune.
Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the health ministry, termed it as a “major accident”.
“This is a major incident. We are doing our utmost to respond with all available resources. Specialists are working tirelessly, and Dhaka Medical College is also on standby," Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying, while speaking to reporters at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos and fear. “When I was picking up my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke,” a Reuters report quoted Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: What is known about the aircraft
The F-7 BJI fighter jet, used for training purposes, took off from a nearby base at 1:06 pm local time (0706 GMT) before crashing into the Milestone School and College campus, according to a statement from the military’s public relations department.
The F-7 BGI jet is Chinese made.
Bangladesh Air Force F-7 jet crash LIVE: Horrific videos of the aftermath of the crash showed injured being rescued with a big fire near a lawn in the backdrop, emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky.
Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane, which appeared to have plummeted into the side of a building, damaging iron grilles and creating a gaping hole in the structure.
Bangladesh plane crash live updates: While news agencies like Associated Press and AFP have reported that at least 16 people have died in the Bangladesh plane crash, citing local media and government, Reuters quoted a fire service official saying that at least 19 have died in the tragedy.
Bangladesh plane crash live updates: Bangladesh’s interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus called the tragedy “irreparable,” expressing condolences to the families of the victims. He also promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash and pledged “all kinds of assistance” to those affected.
Bangladesh plane crash live updates: At least 19 people were killed as a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed into a college and school campus in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, a fire services official said, according to Reuters.
However, the official toll stood at 16.