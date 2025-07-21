‘Irreparable loss’: Muhammad Yunus reacts after 19 killed in Bangladesh Air Force jet crash

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh, on Monday offered his condolences after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people. File photo of Muhammad Yunus, interim chief of Bangladesh.(REUTERS)

Yunus said that it was an irreparable loss for the air force staff, students, parents and teachers and a moment of deep grief for the nation.

"I express deep shock and sorrow over the tragic incident of the Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crash on the campus of Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of the capital today, which resulted in casualties," Yunus said.

At least 19 people have been killed and over 100 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area, The Daily Star reported.

More than 83 victims are undergoing treatment in several hospitals, the office of Muhammad Yunus said.

The Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood, on Monday, where students were taking tests or attending regular classes, military and fire officials said.

The chief advisor also said that an emergency hotline has been activated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the crash.

“An emergency hotline has been activated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft on the campus of Milestone School and College. Hotline number: 01949043697,” the X post read.

The F-7 BGI jet, used for training purposes, took off from a nearby base at 1:06 pm local time before crashing into the Milestone School and College campus, the military’s public relations department said in a statement.