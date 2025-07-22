Chinese jets, encroachment: With 27 BAF crashes over 30 years; Experts look for reasons behind Dhaka jet crash

At least 25 people were killed and 171 injured after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into Milestone School & College in Dhaka’s Uttara area on Monday. Bangladesh's fire service and security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka on July 21, 2025. A Bangladeshi training fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka on July 21, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more in the country's deadliest aviation accident in decades.(AFP)

The crash, which is one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the country's recent history, occurred shortly after the jet took off from the Air Force Base AK Khandaker.

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, who was on his first solo fighter flight, was taken to the hospital but was later declared dead.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fighter jet suffered a “technical malfunction” midair.

“The pilot made every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas, but failed,” the statement said, adding that a high-level inquiry has been ordered.

BAF has seen 27 crashes in 30 years, claims report

Since 1992, the Bangladesh air force has seen at least 27 crashes involving fighter jets and trainer aircraft, said a report in Dhaka Tribune.

The crashes, the newspaper said, are raising growing concerns over flight safety, outdated aircraft, and increasing urban encroachment around military installations.

According to Dhaka Tribune, recent Bangladesh Air Force crashes include:

May 9, 2024: A Russian Yak‑130 crashed in Patenga, Chattogram during a training session, likely due to pilot error. Squadron Leader Asim Jawad died; the co‑pilot survived.

November 23, 2018: A Chinese F-7BG went down in Madhupur, Tangail. Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died after ejecting.

July 1, 2018: A Chinese-Pakistani K-8W trainer crashed near Jessore during night training. Two Squadron Leaders were killed.

December 27, 2017: Two Russian Yak‑130 jets collided mid-air over Maheshkhali Island, Cox’s Bazar. All four pilots ejected safely.

July 11, 2017: A Yak‑130 crashed during a training flight in Lohagara, Chattogram. Both pilots survived.

June 29, 2015: A Chinese F‑7MB disappeared into the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram. Flight Lieutenant Tahmid went missing, presumed dead.

April 8, 2012: A Czechoslovakian Aero L‑39 trainer crashed in Madhupur, Tangail. Pilot Officer Shariful Haque died; Squadron Leader Rashid was injured.

December 20, 2010: Two Chinese PT‑6 training aircraft crashed near Barisal Airport. Both squadron leaders died.

April 8, 2008: A Chinese F‑7 crashed in Ghatail, Tangail. Squadron Leader Morshed Hasan died after ejecting.

Chinese aircraft behind repeated crashes?

Of the 11 crashes recorded in the past two decades, seven involved China-made aircraft, three Russian-made, and one Czech-made, according to military records cited in the report.

“Chinese aircraft are one of the main reasons behind these repeated crashes, yet the Air Force continues to use them due to various constraints,” a former Bangladesh air force officer told Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity.

The F-7 BGI involved in Monday's incident was also a Chinese-made jet, part of a fleet of around 40 such aircraft in Bangladesh.

Most aircraft involved in crashes, including the FT-7, PT-6, and F-7MB, are of Chinese origin. Human error, bird strikes, and poor maintenance have also contributed to past accidents.

Urbanisation and safety rule violations

The crash took place in Uttara, a densely populated neighbourhood in northern Dhaka, a city of over 20 million people. The jet struck the campus of Milestone School, which has around 2,000 students.

Refferring to the incident, the newspaper quoted a retired air official as saying, “Towkir (Pilot)… was approaching for landing, and the crash site was near his middle marker line… This area should have been cleared, but urban development took place on what used to be an empty canal,” he added.

“Regardless of the location, at least an eight-nautical-mile obstacle-free fly zone is required for safe landings. But we are not following these rules. Even our approach lines are obstructed by numerous obstacles,” the officer added.

The Milestone School & College campus, where the crash occurred, serves around 2,000 students and offers classes from elementary to grade twelve. The crash caused major structural damage to the building and injured over 160 students who were attending afternoon classes.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and pledged a full investigation. A national day of mourning was declared for Tuesday, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences, stating, “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance.”