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Bangladesh home minister Salahuddin Ahmed to skip BIMSTEC meeting in New Delhi

Home ministers of the member states are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Updated on: Oct 12, 2026, 19:29:32 IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed will skip the first-ever meeting of home ministers of the BIMSTEC grouping in New Delhi.

A delegation led by a senior bureaucrat will represent Dhaka. (File Photo)
A delegation led by a senior bureaucrat will represent Dhaka. (File Photo)

A delegation led by a senior bureaucrat set to represent Dhaka amid strained ties between India and Bangladesh, news agency PTI reported.

Home minister Amit Shah said India is honoured to host the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 13 October 2026.

“India is honored to host the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 13 October 2026. I extend a warm welcome to the Hon’ble Home Ministers and member state delegations. This historic meeting underscores our shared resolve to combat terrorism, transnational organized crime, narcotics radicalization, trafficking, illicit financial flows, and cyber threats. Through decisive coordination, we remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more secure BIMSTEC region,” he wrote in a post on X.

BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs meeting

Earlier this year, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval hosted the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs in New Delhi, bringing together delegations from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand to discuss regional security cooperation and emerging strategic challenges.

A key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR). The guidelines are expected to enable BIMSTEC member states to coordinate and undertake relief operations across the region more effectively and in a time-bound manner during natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.

What is BIMSTEC

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

It aims at promoting economic and technical cooperation among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and in its neighbourhood.

Bangladesh assumed the BIMSTEC chairmanship in April 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.

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