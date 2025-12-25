Bangladesh unrest LIVE: 1 killed in Dhaka blast; BNP's Tarique Rahman set for historic return
Bangladesh unrest news live: Miscreants on Wednesday reportedly hurled a crude bomb from a flyover in Dhaka, leaving a man dead. The explosion comes amid tensions in the country over the death of a prominent student leader and ahead of Khaleda Zia's son's return.
- 47 Mins agoTurmoil strains India-Bangladesh ties
- 1 Hr agoWhy is Bangladesh on the boil?
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoBNP acting chairperson en route Dhaka with wife, daughter
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoTarique Rahman's Bangladesh itinerary
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoBNP's Tarique Rahman on his way to Dhaka
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoWho was the man killed in Dhaka blast?
- 1 Hr 29 Mins ago1 killed in crude bomb explosion
Bangladesh unrest LIVE updates: Bangladesh remains tense a week after death of the youth leader Sharif Osman Haider who died in a hospital in Singapore on December 18 following an assassination attempt in Dhaka. On Wednesday, a man was reportedly killed in a crude bomb explosion after miscreants hurled the bomb from a flyover in front of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, according Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star....Read More
The crude bomb, hurled by unidentified men from the flyover, struck a person who died on the spot, Inspector (Operations) of Hatirjheel Police Station Md Mohiuddin said, according to The Daily Star.
Earlier, Inqilab Moncho on Tuesday held a protest rally in Dhaka over Hadi' assassination at Shahbagh in capital city Dhaka.
This comes after Inqilab Moncho on Monday concluded its protest at the Central Shaheed Minar after issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the government, seeking justice for the killers.
Inqilab Moncho, which was at the forefront during the uprising of July 2024, has demanded that the killers of its convenor Hadi be brought to justice before the 13th national election and the referendum takes place in Bangladesh, as reported by BDNews24 on Monday.
Here is all you need to know about the developments in Bangladesh:
- The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is set to return to politics after an exile, with former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s son landing in Dhaka on Thursday. This will be Rahman’s first homecoming to Bangladesh in nearly 17 years, having lived in London since 2008 following multiple criminal convictions in his home country, including money laundering and charges linked to an alleged plot to assassinate the now-ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
- Lynching of a Hindu man - Dipu Chandra Das - in Mymensingh has led to protests near Bangladesh missions in India and has further strained the ties between the two. Both countries have summoned each other's envoys, amid security concerns at the high commissions in Bangladesh and India. At least seven Indian cities saw people turn out in huge numbers to protest the killing. These include New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Jammu, Agartala, Mumbai and Hyderabad.
- Amid outrage in India over the killing of the Hindu man in Bangladesh, a senior adviser in the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government has said that the government is taking responsibility of the Dipu Chandra Das's family, news agency PTI reported. CR Abrar, education adviser in Bangladesh, also met the father of the Hindu man who was killed in Mymensingh.
- Youth leader Hadi's killing triggered unrest in Bangladesh last week during which offices of prominent Bangladeshi media offices, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were torched, and journalists were trapped inside for a long time. The murder case will be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal amid calls for swift justice by the student leader's supporters in Bangladesh, the Daily Star reported on Tuesday.
- The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Kolkata police for action against people protesting the attack on minorities in Bangladesh and called it “height of appeasement” politics by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. The saffron party also hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties, alleging that their silence on the issue reflects their “silent endorsement” to the lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh. This came a day after hundreds of supporters of a pro-Hindutva outfit tried to march to the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata on Tuesday and clashed with the police when they were stopped.
