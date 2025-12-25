'Build a Bangladesh we dream of': Tarique Rahman marks homecoming after 17 years of exile | Top quotes

Amid the widespread unrest in Bangladesh over the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chief Tarique Rahman marked his homecoming on Thursday. Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairman waves to supporters after his arrival in Dhaka.(AFP)

Rahman, who is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Dhaka after 17 years of exile in London. Follow live updates on Bangladesh news here

After receiving a rousing welcome in Dhaka from around 50 lakh supporters, Rahman addressed a rally at 300 Feet Road. During this rally, he called for the return of peace to Bangladesh and stated that as the leader of BNP, he has a plan.

Here's a look at some of the top quotes from the BNP leader's return to Dhaka.

Tarique Rahman marks homecoming | Top quotes

"Agents of various dominant powers are still engaged in conspiracies. We must remain patient. We have to exercise caution," Tarique was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. While he made no mention of any external forces at play, the BNP leader urged supporters not to respond to any form of provocation.

"The time has come for all of us to build the country together. This country belongs to people of the hills and the plains, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists and Christians. We want to build a safe Bangladesh, where every woman, man, and child can leave home and return safely," the BNP leader said, adding that Bangladeshis want to regain their right to speak and want their democratic rights back.

