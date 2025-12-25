Tarique Rahman walks barefoot on Bangladesh soil after 17-year exile | Watch

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned to Dhaka on Thursday after more than 17 years, walking barefoot on Bangladeshi soil as party supporters gathered in large numbers to welcome him home. His return is seen as a major boost for the BNP ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.(Facebook@Tarique Rahaman)

His return is seen as a major boost for the BNP ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

Rahman, 60, is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is critically ill. With the polls approaching, he has emerged as a strong contender for the top post, even as Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami works to widen its political influence, PTI reported.

Also read| Bangladesh home ministry official resigns amid unrest over Osman Hadi's killing

His arrival comes at a tense moment for Bangladesh. The country has been facing renewed unrest following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in last year’s mass protests that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Rahman arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with his wife Zubaida and daughter Zaima. He was welcomed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and senior party leaders.

In a video shared by Rahman on Facebook, he is seen taking off his shoes and walking barefoot on the grass outside Dhaka airport in a symbolic gesture. He also picked up a handful of soil to mark his return to the country after 17 years. Security was tight, with thousands of troops and police deployed across the capital.

Also read| Indian envoy summoned by Bangladesh as ties take a hit over missions' security

The BNP is widely viewed as the frontrunner in the upcoming election after the Awami League, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was barred from contesting. Jamaat-e-Islami, once the BNP’s ally during its 2001–2006 rule, has now emerged as its main rival after the interim government blocked the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Ahead of his return from London, Rahman said he wished to be close to his mother during her illness, describing it as the natural desire of a son in a time of crisis.

After landing, Rahman left the airport in a bulletproof bus and was scheduled to attend a large public reception, with tens of thousands of supporters lining the roads. He is also expected to visit Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital, where she is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Before departing the airport, Rahman spoke by phone with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, according to the BNP media cell. Details of the conversation were not disclosed.

Authorities enforced strict security measures, including bans on drone use near the airport and hospital, and limits on photography at the reception venue.

Rahman’s return also takes place amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India. Tensions have risen after Hadi’s death, with India calling for a thorough investigation. Allegations, without evidence, suggesting Indian involvement have fuelled anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh.

Relations between the two countries have further deteriorated since the interim government led by Yunus took office. New Delhi has repeatedly voiced concern over attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

(With PTI Inputs)