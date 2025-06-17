Is Netanyahu planning to assassinate Iran leader? Israeli PM drops shocking hint

In another fiery statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out the possibility of assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and declared that such an action could bring a definitive end to the long-standing conflict between Israel and Iran. Israel's army on Tuesday warned that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran.(AP)

In a 20-minute interview with US network ABC News, Netanyahu rejected the notion that targeting Khamenei would have escalated hostilities. Instead, he argued it would "end the conflict."

Netanyahu made the remarks when asked about reports that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would escalate the Iran-Israel showdown.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict," he said.

The Israeli leader also defended his country's aggression to "defang" Iran and equated Khamenei to a "modern Hitler."

"In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil."

Pressed on whether Israel is currently pursuing a direct attack on Iran’s supreme leader, Netanyahu remained deliberately vague, stating, “We’re doing what we need to do.”

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel and Iran exchanged deadly fire for a fifth day on Tuesday in their most intense confrontation in history, fuelling fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel's army on Tuesday warned that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran.

In a major campaign launched early Friday, Israeli fighter jets and drones have struck nuclear and military sites in Iran, also hitting residential areas and fuel depots.

Iran's health ministry says at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded.

Tehran has responded with barrages of missiles and drones, killing at least 24 people and wounding 592 others, according to the prime minister's office.