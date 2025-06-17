Trump finally explains ‘evacuate Tehran’ post; multiple explosions heard in Iran capital amid Israel tensions

President Donald Trump's ‘evacuate Tehran’ post on Truth Social caused panic as multiple explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on Monday, local media reports stated. A White House official soon clarified that Trump was not literally asking residents to evacuate Tehran. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit(AFP)

Trump wrote: “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” adding that Iran should have signed the “deal” he told it to sign to prevent what he said was “a shame, and waste of human life."

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he added. An official told CNN that Trump's post merely reflected the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the table as its tit-for-tat with Israel continues.

Tehran is home to around 9.5 million people. Earlier in the day, Israel’s military issued an evacuation warning affecting up to 330,000 people in a part of central Tehran that includes the country’s state TV and police headquarters.

On Monday, a video showed an Israeli fire striking an Iranian state-run television station during a live broadcast, forcing a reporter to run off camera. Iran fired a new wave of missiles at Israel that killed at least eight people.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli strikes have set Iran’s nuclear program back a “very, very long time.”

“The regime is very weak,” he added. The Israeli PM said that he is in touch with President Trump.

Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said his country's forces had "achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies.” Residents in Tehran were asked to evacuate.

“They want to stop and continue producing the weapons of death, both the nuclear weapons that threaten our existence and the ballistic missiles, but we are committed to destroying these two threats. If that can be achieved in another way, please – but we gave it a chance for 60 days,” Netanyahu said.

Trump will depart the G7 summit on Monday night, a day earlier than planned, due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”