Trump mixes India-Pak conflict with Iran-Israel hostilities: 'They will make a deal'

Repeating his ceasefire understanding claim, United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that warring Israel and Iran will make a ceasefire deal soon, "like India and Pakistan". Donald Trump said that Iran and Israel will reach a deal soon and that several calls and meetings are taking place for that.(AP)

He claimed he made India and Pakistan enter a peace deal after armed conflict last month. India has been rejecting Trump's mediation claims, saying it was Pakistan that reached out for a ceasefire understanding.

Hinting at Israel and Iran making a deal soon, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make.”

He then wrote about how he got India and Pakistan to reconcile. “...In that case, by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!” he added.

Trump, in his heavily worded post on Sunday, added that several conflicts worldwide have come to a halt because of his intervention; however, he never gets credit.

“Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long-time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it,” he wrote.

“Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”.

Trump added that soon, there will be peace between Iran and Israel, which have been engaged in a military conflict for three days now, with neither side showing signs of de-escalation.

“Many calls and meetings are now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!,” wrote Trump.

Israel-Iran have to 'fight it out'

On the same day when he made the post, Trump also said that both Iran and Israel need to “fight it out” before they can reach a deal to put an end to the fight.

“Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re going to see what happens,” Bloomberg quoted Trump as saying at the White House on Sunday. He made the remarks as he was leaving for the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit happening in Canada.

Iran-Israel trade attacks

As Israel struck Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Sunday, the latter retaliated with several drones and missiles. While in Iran, 224 people have died so far because of the conflict, as claimed by the country’s health ministry, Israel claimed that it has lost 14 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, said that his country will continue its offensive till it dismantles Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"We're geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove ... two existential threats - the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat," he said.

A senior Iranian military official on Sunday warned of a "devastating response" to Israel attacks on the Islamic Republic, reported AFP.