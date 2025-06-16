Iran claims 244 people killed in 3 days of Israeli strikes; over 1,200 injured

Iran's health ministry claimed on Sunday that three days of Israeli strikes on the country had killed 224 people and injured more than 1,200, as the two countries continue to trade attacks. Smoke rises from an explosion following the Israeli strikes on Iran(via REUTERS)

"After 65 hours of aggression by the Zionist regime, 1,277 people have been injured. 224 women, men and children have been martyred," the ministry's spokesman Hossein Kermanpour wrote on X, adding that 90 percent of those killed had been civilians.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard also stated that the country's intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and two other generals were killed in the attacks, along with other top military personnel and nuclear scientists.

Israel claimed 14 people have been killed in the country since Friday and 390 wounded.

A senior Iranian military official on Sunday, as per AFP, warned of a "devastating response" to Israel attacks on the Islamic republi.

"The scale of the devastating response by Iran's brave fighters will certainly encompass all parts of the occupied territories (Israel)," said Colonel Reza Sayyad, a spokesman for the armed forces.

"Leave the occupied territories because they will certainly no longer be habitable in the future," and shelters will "not guarantee security", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, during an interview with Fox News, stated that the country would continue their military campaign against Iran in order to dismantle their nuclear facilities which pose a threat to them and their allies.

"We're geared to do whatever is necessary to achieve our dual aim, to remove ... two existential threats - the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat," Netanyahu said.

He added, “We did act - to save ourselves, but also, I think, to not only protect ourselves, but protect the world from this incendiary regime. We can't have the world's most dangerous regime have the world's most dangerous weapons.”