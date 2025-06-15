Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for citizens in Israel amid Iran conflict: ‘Stay vigilant’

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals, asking them to avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to the defined safety protocols in the country. Iran has been fiercely responding to Israeli attacks by launching counter strikes and missiles on Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other key parts of the nation. (AFP)

The Embassy said that it was continuously monitoring the situation in the Middle East region closely, and was in constant touch with the Israeli administration. Follow Iran Israel war live updates

The advisory comes as Iran and Israel continued to exchange fire, with fresh explosions being reported from Tehran, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

"The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure their safety and well-being," the advisory read.

It further added, "As you know, National Emergency announced by the Govt. of Israel is in place. Airspace is closed. All Indian nationals are once again advised to stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement, and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Tehran also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the region. It issued hotline numbers for citizens to contact in case of emergencies.

Just a couple of days ago, India issued advisory for its citizens in both Iran and Israel and asked them to remain vigilant amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

In Israel, there are more than 32,000 Indians. The numbers surged after Israeli authorities increased the hiring of Indian blue collar workers to replace Palestinians in care-giving and construction sectors.

Iran, meanwhile, is home to over 4,000 Indians, most of whom are there for academics and petty trade. Majority of the Indians reside in Tehran and rest in a few other cities.

The Indian mission said that its helplines are functional round the clock to provide any assistance regarding the current situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned earlier in the day that Iran would pay "a very heavy price" for killing Israeli civilians. He visited a site of an Iranian missile on a residential building near Tel Aviv and said, "Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children."

Iran, on the other hand, also launched a wave of fresh strikes on Israel.