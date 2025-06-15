Deaths mount as Israel, Iran rain missiles, drones on each other for 3rd day: 10 points

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on Sunday as Israel and Iran exchanged missile attacks for the third consecutive day, with mounting casualties and widespread destruction reported on both sides. The death toll in Israel and Iran has risen to at least 91. Members of the search and rescue team check the rubble of a damaged building in the northern Israeli town of Tamra, following an overnigh missile attack from Iran on June 15, 2025, (AFP)

Israel carried out targeted strikes on Iran's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and other sites linked to its nuclear programme, while Iranian missiles managed to penetrate Israeli air defences and slammed into residential buildings, killing civilians.

The hostilities came shortly after Iran vowed to activate another nuclear enrichment facility and was censured by the UN nuclear watchdog.

US President Donald Trump claimed that “the US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran,” but made it clear that any aggression toward American interests would provoke overwhelming retaliation.

In a strongly worded statement, the Republican president said, “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump's post read on Truth Social.

He further said “However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” Follow Iran Israel war news live updates.

Iran Israel conflict key updates: 10 points

Israel launched a direct and large-scale military offensive on Iranian territory on Friday, under an operation called ‘Rising Lion’, targeting the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites allegedly tied to Iran’s nuclear programme. Israeli officials described the operations as a response to mounting fears over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which Tel Aviv views as a threat to its very survival. In retaliation, Iran launched a volley of missiles that evaded Israeli air defences and slammed into buildings deep inside Israel, reported the Associated Press. At least 91 people have been killed as Israel and Iran continue to exchange strikes for a third consecutive day. Israeli officials confirmed on Sunday that 13 people have died since the fighting began. Iran has not released updated figures, but its UN ambassador stated on Saturday reported 78 fatalities and more than 320 injuries from Israeli missile strikes. Explosions echoed through Tehran on Sunday, including at a natural gas processing plant, in what may be Israel’s first direct attack on Iran’s oil and natural gas sector, reported AP. Iranian media described a “strong explosion” caused by an Israeli drone strike, though Israel's military has not officially commented. However, the fear is mounting regarding further escalation of hostilities as Israeli military spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee posted a message on X in Farsi, urging Iranians to evacuate arms production facilities. “Military weapons production factories” should be cleared immediately, he said. The warning followed a remark from Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who said, “If the Israeli strikes on Iran stop, then our responses will also stop.” Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Tehran does not seek nuclear weapons, “But if the purpose of an agreement is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, then naturally, we are not prepared to accept such an agreement,” he said in a meeting with diplomats. A sixth round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks, scheduled to happen in Oman, was cancelled following Israel’s attack. Araghchi said the talks were “unjustifiable” after the bombardment and accused America of complicity, “The Israeli strikes are the result of the direct support by Washington.” However, Trump has maintained that the US was not behind the Israeli strikes but warned Iran against targeting American assets, he said, “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.” The Israel airports authority said Ben Gurion International Airport remained shut to landings and takeoffs for the third day in a row. Israeli airlines are attempting to bring back citizens stranded abroad, but the timing depends on the evolving security situation. Land border crossings to Jordan and Egypt remain open, but air travel disruptions are expected to continue.

