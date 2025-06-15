Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran-Israel conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, hotline numbers | Details

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 04:46 PM IST

The embassy has released hotline numbers and contacts which Indian nationals can use to reach out in case of an emergency.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate, the Indian embassy in Tehran on Sunday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the region. Taking to social media platform X, the Indian embassy issued hotline numbers for Indian nationals to contact in case of emergencies. 

Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike.(AFP)
Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike.(AFP)

The latest advisory comes as Iran and Israel continue to exchange fire and attacks for a third consecutive day. Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Iran tensions here 

The embassy has released hotline numbers and contacts which Indian nationals can use to reach out in case of an emergency.

Earlier this week, the embassy issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Iran and urged them to stay vigilant.

READ | 'World on brink of World War 3': Trump's dire warning amid Iran-Israel conflict

"In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," read the official statement issued by the embassy on Friday.   

Hotline numbers for Indian nationals in Iran

Emergency contact details of the Embassy - 

  • +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109
  • For call only - +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109
  • For WhatsApp - +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and, +91 8086871709.
  • ⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036
  • Zahedan: +98 9396356649

The embassy has also launched a Telegram channel for Indian nationals to receive regular updates.

Iran-Israel tensions escalate 

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated after Israel launched a direct and large-scale military offensive - Operation Rising Lion - on Iranian territory on Friday.

READ | Trump warns of ‘never seen before’ retaliation if Iran targets US during Israel conflict

The operation targeted the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites allegedly tied to Iran’s nuclear programme.

In response to the attack, Iran launched a series of missiles and drones into Israeli airspace. As the attacks continue for a third consecutive day, at least 91 people have been killed across both countries. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Iran-Israel conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, hotline numbers | Details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On