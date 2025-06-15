Iran-Israel conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues advisory, hotline numbers | Details

As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues to escalate, the Indian embassy in Tehran on Sunday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the region. Taking to social media platform X, the Indian embassy issued hotline numbers for Indian nationals to contact in case of emergencies. Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran, after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike.(AFP)

The latest advisory comes as Iran and Israel continue to exchange fire and attacks for a third consecutive day. Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Iran tensions here

The embassy has released hotline numbers and contacts which Indian nationals can use to reach out in case of an emergency.

Earlier this week, the embassy issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Iran and urged them to stay vigilant.

"In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," read the official statement issued by the embassy on Friday.

Hotline numbers for Indian nationals in Iran

Emergency contact details of the Embassy -

+98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109

For call only - +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109

For WhatsApp - +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, and, +91 8086871709.

⁠Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649

The embassy has also launched a Telegram channel for Indian nationals to receive regular updates.

Iran-Israel tensions escalate

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated after Israel launched a direct and large-scale military offensive - Operation Rising Lion - on Iranian territory on Friday.

The operation targeted the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and sites allegedly tied to Iran’s nuclear programme.

In response to the attack, Iran launched a series of missiles and drones into Israeli airspace. As the attacks continue for a third consecutive day, at least 91 people have been killed across both countries.