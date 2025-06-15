Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Trump warns of ‘never seen before’ retaliation if Iran targets US during Israel conflict

AFP |
Jun 15, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Trump warned Iran of facing “full strength” of US military if it attacks, stressing that Washington had no role in Israel’s strikes on Tehran.

Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the United States, reiterating that Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's strikes on Tehran's nuclear and intelligence facilities.

US Presiddent Donald Trump (REUTERS)
US Presiddent Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iran has retaliated with a deadly barrage of missiles.

While Trump had said he was aware of the Israeli operation before it started, he reiterated Sunday morning on his Truth Social platform that the United States "had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight."

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he said in a post.

He added that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

On Friday, the US president urged Tehran to make a deal or face "even more brutal" attacks by Israel.

During his first term, a landmark nuclear accord with Iran -- negotiated under former president Barack Obama -- was torpedoed in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States and reimposed sanctions.

