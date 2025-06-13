India issues advisory for its citizens as Israel strikes Iran nuclear facilities

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Israel airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities in Iran, India has issued an advisory urging its citizens and people of Indian origin residing in Iran to exercise caution. People gather in the street in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour(Reuters)

“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” read a post from the official X account of the Embassy of India in Iran.

The advisory comes after on Friday the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on Iran, hitting nuclear and military sites as part of ‘Operation Rising Lion,' in what it described as a sustained campaign to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, reported news agency Reuters.

According to Israeli officials, the offensive targeted Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites, ballistic missile production facilities, and military leadership. Iranian media and eyewitnesses reported explosions at several locations, including the country’s main uranium enrichment plant in Natanz.

In anticipation of a potential Iranian retaliation, Israel declared a state of emergency and prepared for possible missile and drone attacks.

Netanyahu calls it a ‘decisive moment in Israel's history’

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video statement.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

“In defending ourselves, we also defend others. We defend our Arab neighbours. They too have suffered from Iran's campaign of chaos and carnage. Our actions against Iran's proxy Hezbollah led to the establishment of a new government in Lebanon and the collapse of Assad's murderous regime in Syria. The people of those two countries now have a chance for a different future, a better future” said Netanyahu.

Iranian state television acknowledged the blasts, which startled residents across the city.