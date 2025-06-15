Donald Trump income: How much did the US President make in 2024?

US President Donald Trump’s vast income was disclosed on Friday, revealing how much he earned through his cryptocurrency ventures, golf clubs, licensing and other ventures in 2024. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday,(Bloomberg)

The annual financial disclosure form, which appeared to cover the 2024 calendar year, shows the president's push into crypto added substantially to his wealth, but he also reported large fees from developments and revenues from his other businesses.

Trump has put his businesses in a trust managed by his children. But the revelation of his income has opened him to accusations of conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump's income: How much the US President made in 2024, and what is the worth of his total assets?

Donald Trump reported more than $600 million in income from crypto, golf clubs, licensing and other ventures in a public financial disclosure report released on Friday.

Overall, the president reported assets worth at least $1.6 billion, a Reuters calculation shows.

“President Trump, Vice President Vance, and senior White House staff have completed required ethics briefings and financial reporting obligations. The Trump Administration is committed to transparency and accessibility for the American people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Reuters.

The financial disclosure was signed on June 13 and did not state the time period it covered. The details of the cryptocurrency listings, as well as other information in the disclosure, suggest it was through the end of December 2024, which would exclude most of the money raised by the family's cryptocurrency ventures.

The filing captures a period when the family was just starting to get into crypto but was largely still in the world of real estate deals and golf clubs. A meme coin released earlier this year by the President - $TRUMP - alone has earned an estimated $320 million in fees, although it’s not publicly known how that amount has been divided between a Trump-controlled entity and its partners. In addition to the meme coin fees, the Trump family has raked in more than $400 million from World Liberty Financial, a decentralised finance company. The Trump family is involved, also, with a bitcoin mining operation and digital asset exchange-traded funds.

In the disclosures, Trump reported $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty and holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.

The reported income ranges from crypto to real estate, and, on paper, it is largely tied to his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the social media platform Truth Social.

A Reuters calculation showed that in addition to assets and revenues from his business ventures, the president reported at least $12 million in income, including interest and dividends, from passive investments totalling at least $211 million.

His biggest investments were in Blue Owl Capital Corp., an alternative fund manager, and government bond funds managed by Charles Schwab and Invesco.

The disclosure showed income from various assets, including Trump's properties in Florida. According to the filing, Trump's three golf-focused resorts in the state—Jupiter, Doral, and West Palm Beach—plus his nearby private members' club at Mar-a-Lago, generated at least $217.7 million in income. Trump National Doral, the expansive Miami-area golf hub known for its Blue Monster course, was the family's single largest income source at $110.4 million. The income figures provided are essentially revenues, not net profits after subtracting costs.

The disclosure underlined the global nature of the Trump family business, listing income of $5 million in license fees from a development in Vietnam, $10 million in development fees from a project in India and almost $16 million in licensing fees for a Dubai project.

Trump also collected royalty money from various deals—$1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, $2.8 million from Trump Watches, and $2.5 million from Trump Sneakers and Fragrances.

Trump listed $1.16 million in income from his NFTs - digital trading cards in his likeness - while First Lady Melania Trump earned around $216,700 from license fees on her own NFT collection.