Trump warns ‘everyone should evacuate Tehran’ as tensions between Iran and Israel rise

President Donald Trump on Monday night warned ‘everyone’ to evacuate Tehran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. The 78-year-old, however, did not elaborate. Nearly 10 million people live in the Iranian capital. Trump declared that Iran ‘cannot have a nuclear weapon’. Donald Trump asked everyone to evacuate Tehran immediatelely (AFP)

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. Meanwhile, the White House and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reshared the president's message on social media.

The Israeli military earlier issued a notice urging residents of one district of Tehran to evacuate. President Trump has repeatedly refused to say if the United States would participate in Israeli military action, although he says it was not involved in initial strikes.

He earlier told reporters at the G7 summit, which ends Tuesday: “As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here.” Israeli officials have said their forces have taken control over much of the Iranian airspace and severely damaged key facilities used in its missile and nuclear programs since the assault was launched Friday, sparking fears of widening conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier Monday, Israel had warned one Tehran district to evacuate in anticipation of a fourth day of strikes, and video footage has shown massive traffic jams as people seek to escape the city.

“They want to stop and continue producing the weapons of death, both the nuclear weapons that threaten our existence and the ballistic missiles, but we are committed to destroying these two threats,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference Monday, before Trump’s latest comments. “If that can be achieved in another way, please – but we gave it a chance for 60 days,” he added, referring to the period that ended with Israel’s attacks Friday.

