US deploying additional defensive capabilities to Middle East: Pete Hegseth

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East, as conflict escalates between Israel and Iran, reported Reuters.

Hegseth did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region. According to Reuters, the US deployed a large number of military refueling aircraft and an aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

"Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region," Hegseth said in a post on X.

Britain has also deployed military assets, including fighter jets, to the Middle East amid the tensions between Iran and Israel.

"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support," UK PM Keir Starmer told AFP.

Israel launched the airstrikes against Iran late last week, targeting nuclear facilities and attempting to dismantle Iran’s military command. The operation has been extended to infrastructure facilities. Iran has rained missiles down on Israeli cities in retaliation as well.

In Iran, at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded. Meanwhile, in Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and 592 others have been wounded due to Iran's retaliatory attacks.

During the G7 summit, US President Donald Trump gave his support to Israel and its strikes stating, “They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late."

The group of seven countries issued a draft statement calling for urgent de-escalation between Israel and Iran. However, reports have stated that the US has not signed its statement.