Bermuda Triangle cruise promises refund if ship vanishes. Twitter asks 'to whom'

In a bizarre offer, a Bermuda Triangle-bound cruise ship has promised its passengers a full refund if they disappear during a trip to that fabled region of the northern Atlantic Ocean, where a number of ships and aircraft have disappeared under eerily mysterious circumstances.

The Ancient Mysteries Cruise - a US-based travel agency, in an advertisement on its website - wrote: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 percent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

Passengers on this cruise will undertake a journey to the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March 2023. Per the advertisement, passengers will enjoy an 'exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise' on a 'glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As'.

Each cabin on the ship costs around £1,450, around ₹1.42 lakh.

The Bermuda triangle - also known as the Devil's Triangle - has been an urban legend and conspiracy theorists' delight for decades - ever since five United States Navy planes vanished mid-flight on December 5, 1945. A sixth - sent to find out what happened - also disappeared.

Over the years there have been dozens of reported disappearances - planes and ships - few, if any, of which have been satisfactorily explained. These include cases as recent as May 2017, when a private plane flying 24,000 feet above sea level vanished from radar and radio contact. In this case, unlike others, some wreckage of the plane was later recovered.

Some theories attribute the disappearances to 'human error' while others have more supernatural and paranormal causes. Yet others believe aliens are responsible for the disappearances.

Meanwhile, netizens have been left confused by the cruise company's offer; their question - who receives the refund?

"Whom they will refund? Already those who will be traveling will be no more. What's whole point in it?” asked one user.

“Refund to whom? Ghosts?” another asked.

"I just saw about a Bermuda Triangle cruise that guarantees you won’t disappear but if you do you’ll for sure get a refund. WHATS A REFUND GONNA DO???" questioned a third.