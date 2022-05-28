Bermuda Triangle cruise promises refund if ship vanishes. Twitter asks 'to whom'
In a bizarre offer, a Bermuda Triangle-bound cruise ship has promised its passengers a full refund if they disappear during a trip to that fabled region of the northern Atlantic Ocean, where a number of ships and aircraft have disappeared under eerily mysterious circumstances.
The Ancient Mysteries Cruise - a US-based travel agency, in an advertisement on its website - wrote: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 percent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."
Also read: Johnny Depp laughs in courtroom at psychiatrist's weird replies about Marlon Brando: 'Isn't he dead?'
Passengers on this cruise will undertake a journey to the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March 2023. Per the advertisement, passengers will enjoy an 'exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise' on a 'glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As'.
Each cabin on the ship costs around £1,450, around ₹1.42 lakh.
The Bermuda triangle - also known as the Devil's Triangle - has been an urban legend and conspiracy theorists' delight for decades - ever since five United States Navy planes vanished mid-flight on December 5, 1945. A sixth - sent to find out what happened - also disappeared.
Over the years there have been dozens of reported disappearances - planes and ships - few, if any, of which have been satisfactorily explained. These include cases as recent as May 2017, when a private plane flying 24,000 feet above sea level vanished from radar and radio contact. In this case, unlike others, some wreckage of the plane was later recovered.
Some theories attribute the disappearances to 'human error' while others have more supernatural and paranormal causes. Yet others believe aliens are responsible for the disappearances.
Meanwhile, netizens have been left confused by the cruise company's offer; their question - who receives the refund?
Also read: Man in Japan spends ₹12 lakh to look like a dog, pictures go viral
"Whom they will refund? Already those who will be traveling will be no more. What's whole point in it?” asked one user.
“Refund to whom? Ghosts?” another asked.
"I just saw about a Bermuda Triangle cruise that guarantees you won’t disappear but if you do you’ll for sure get a refund. WHATS A REFUND GONNA DO???" questioned a third.
-
Another Ukrainian town feared under full control of Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk, Lyman. Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.
-
In court hearing, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls himself a ‘majnoo’
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called himself a 'majnoo' as he, along with his son, Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, testified in a special court hearing in connection with a PKR 16 billion (1 INR2.6 PKR) money laundering case against him and his sons, Hamza and Suleman. 'Majnoo' is an Urdu word that means an insane or foolish person.
-
Russia tests new hypersonic missile Zircon, with 1,000 km range: Report
Russia has successfully test-fired a new hypersonic missile - Zircon - with a range of over 1,000 km (625 miles), news agency Reuters reported Saturday. Reuters cited a Russian defence ministry communication that said the missile had been fired from the Barents Sea and hit a target in the White Sea - a distance of around 1,016 km (631 miles). In earlier tests Russia also claimed to have fired the Zircon from a submerged submarine.
-
Monkeypox patients should stay away from pet rodents for 3 weeks: UK experts
Monkeypox patients have been urged to stay away from pet rodents in households for a minimum of three weeks in the United Kingdom by health experts. The country has registered over 100 patients infected with the virus this month even as monkeypox was largely believed to be confined to the African nations. The WHO on Friday said it fears the possibility of community spread. Many cases in Europe have been reported at sex clinics.
-
Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia ‘isn’t worth a broken penny'
Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force. Read: Ukraine Zelensky says war getting worse as 'Russia going all in': Top points Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics