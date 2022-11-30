Home / World News / Blast in Afghanistan's Aybak city kills at least 15, wounds 27: Report

Afghanistan: The explosion ocurred in Aybak city in the center of Afghanistan's Samangan province.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
At least 15 people were killed and 27 others injured in an explosion in Aybak city in the center of Afghanistan's Samangan province on Wednesday, local television channel Tolonews reported.

A Taliban official said that at least 10 students were killed as the bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

