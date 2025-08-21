‘Blatant disregard’: Hamas as Israel announces first steps of its Gaza takeover plan

As the Israeli military announced the first steps for its operation to take over Gaza on Wednesday, Hamas said that Israel's plan showed its "blatant disregard" for efforts of the mediators to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal. The Israeli military said troops were already operating on the outskirts of Gaza City, adding that Hamas was now a "battered and bruised" guerrilla force.(Reuters)

Israel said that it will call up 60,000 reservists ahead of the expanded military operation in Gaza City, a move which is part of the plan approved by defence minister Israel Katz.

The takeover plan, which is likely to receive the army chief of staff's final approval in the coming days, also comprises the extended services of 20,000 additional reservists who are already on active duty, The Associated Press reported.

Hamas condemned Israel's move and said in statement, Today's announcement by the terrorist occupation army of the start of an operation against Gaza City and its nearly one million residents and displaced persons... demonstrates... a blatant disregard for the efforts made by the mediators."

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, Israel's military spokesperson, told reporters that the first steps for the takeover operation have begun. He said, "We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, and already now IDF forces are holding the outskirts of Gaza City."

Earlier, a military official said that reserve soldiers would not report for duty until September, leaving time for mediators to bridge the gaps between Hamas and Israel over the ceasefire terms.

Following the Israeli troops' clash with Hamas fighters in Gaza on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that he sped up the timeline for taking control of Hamas strongholds in the City and defeating the Palestinian militant group.

Defrin further said troops were already operating on the outskirts of Gaza City, adding that Hamas was now a "battered and bruised" guerrilla force.

"We will deepen the attack on Hamas in Gaza City, a stronghold of governmental and military terror for the terrorist organisation," the army spokesman said.

Hamas earlier took to Telegram and accused Netanyahu of disrupting the ceasefire deal for continuing a "brutal war against innocent civilians in Gaza City."

"Netanyahu's disregard for the mediators' proposal ... proves that he is the real obstructionist of any agreement," it added.

Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggered the conflict, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Meanwhile, according to Gaza health officials, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's operations in Gaza since October 2023.

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal

Hamas on Monday reportedly accepted a ceasefire proposal that would result in a 60-day pause. During this period, at least 10 living Israeli hostages will be released, along with a number of mortal remains.

However, Israel is yet to officially respond to the deal. Mediators are expected to announce the formal agreement and set the date for the resumption of peace talks, AFP reported, citing Palestinian officials.

Israel approves plan to cut West Bank into two

Meanwhile, Israel on Wednesday gave final approval for a settlement project in the occupied West Bank that would effectively cut the territory in two, destroying the hopes for a future Palestinian state.

Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich cast the approval as a rebuke to countries, including France, Australia and Canada, announced their plans to recognise a Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not with slogans but with actions,” he said on Wednesday. He added, “Every settlement, every neighborhood, every housing unit is another nail in the coffin of this dangerous idea.”