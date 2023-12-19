close_game
close_game
News / World News / Brazil first lady to sue Elon Musk's X over hacked account

Brazil first lady to sue Elon Musk's X over hacked account

Reuters |
Dec 19, 2023 05:47 PM IST

The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec. 11 and posted several messages.

Brazilian first lady Rosangela 'Janja' Lula da Silva said on Tuesday she will sue Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after having her account hacked last week.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela "Janja".(Reuters)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela "Janja".(Reuters)

The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec. 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as misogynistic slurs.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out