Brazil first lady to sue Elon Musk's X over hacked account

Brazilian first lady Rosangela 'Janja' Lula da Silva said on Tuesday she will sue Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after having her account hacked last week. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela "Janja".(Reuters)

The alleged hacker entered Janja's account on Dec. 11 and posted several messages, including insults against the first lady and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as misogynistic slurs.